POCATELLO — As he flashed across the finish line to give the Idaho State men the win in their heat and, eventually, a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay Saturday, Treyshon Malone briefly raised both his arms in the air.
It was both an acknowledgement of victory and the perfect capper on a wild final day of the Big Sky indoor championships that saw both Idaho State teams, once cellar-dwelling afterthoughts, firmly establish themselves as contenders in the conference.
“Oh, we’re for sure on the map now,” Malone said to laughs in a boisterous post-meet press conference. “Today was a great performance by everybody. We’re something to look for coming into outdoor.”
Two years after Idaho State’s men finished ninth and the Bengal women finished 12th — dead last — at the indoor conference championships, both teams were on the podium at Holt Arena.
Thanks to a gutsy performance in the meet-closing 4x400 relay, the ISU women narrowly snuck in front of Weber State to take third place with 79 points.
And the men, led by an all-time great showing from Malone, finished with 89.5 points to take second.
The Bengals were also second in the combined team rankings behind Northern Arizona, which won both the men’s and women’s meets.
“It feels really good,” ISU head coach Hillary Merkley said. “I remember those (bad) years. ... We were 12th, and it was like, ‘Yep, we’re working hard and we’re still dead last.’ The last two years, nobody was paying attention. To accomplish what they did today is pretty impressive.”
Idaho State also took home both individual Outstanding Performer awards, with Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis winning on the women’s side and Malone on the men’s. The ISU all-rounder was also named the male Most Valuable Athlete after he topped his dominant Friday performance — when he broke three ISU records, won the long jump with a national-qualifying mark and qualified first to the finals in both the 60 and 200 meters — on Saturday.
First, Malone won the 60 meters in a near-photo finish, coming from behind to nip Southern Utah’s Tre James at the line, 6.76 seconds to 6.78. ISU’s Tanner Conner was third at 6.79.
Then came the 200 meters, Malone’s signature event. After breaking the Idaho State record in the prelims Friday with a mark of 21.07, he went one better, easily pulling away from the field in his heat to win in 20.94 seconds, re-break his own ISU record and set new records for the Big Sky championships and Holt Arena.
That gave him three wins in one meet — long jump, 60, 200 — and he finished his night by somehow holding off Sacramento State’s Jabari Reynolds II in the final leg of the 4x400.
“I don’t know many people that could do what he did today,” Merkley said. “Not just today, but the last several days. To do that many events and perform that well, the amount of stress and pressure that goes into that for one round and then having to do it across multiple events. ... To do what he did physically, to do what he did mentally, to have as much fun as he did doing it — I think he’s probably the best track and field athlete to come through Idaho State University.”
Malone also finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles, which his teammate Conner won in 7.73 seconds, an all-time Big Sky record.
“I PR’ed yesterday, but it still wasn’t as fast as I wanted it to be,” Conner said. “So I knew I was going to get it done today, and I did. ... When I first came here, I wanted to leave my footprint here, and I feel like that’s a pretty good way to do it. I actually wanted to break that Big Sky record last year, and it didn’t end up falling my way. This year, I wasn’t expecting to run that fast, but I ended up doing it.”
It wasn’t just Malone and Conner that dragged the Idaho State men into second place with big results Saturday.
Triple jumper Seth Jarus, high jumper Owen Mitchell and 400-meter runner Cal Duke and 800-meter runner D’Artangnan Kilgore all finished fourth in their respective events.
Kodee Vining finished sixth in the 200, and Adam Elorrieta tied for sixth in the high jump.
Elorrieta, Duke and Markos Huerta joined Malone on the second-place 4x400 team.
The ISU women also had more diverse contributions on Saturday after VanVleet-Sturgis and her sister, Brianna VanVleet, dominated through the first two days.
The pair went 1-2 in the pentathlon Thursday. VanVleet-Sturgis was third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump and long jump Friday, and Brianna VanVleet was fifth and seventh.
“If we didn’t have each other, we would not do as well,” Brianna VanVleet said. “We’re pushing each other’s points up and up. If Ashley’s not clearing a bar and I clear a bar, Ashley clears a bar. We’re just feeding off each other.”
The VanVleet sisters both factored into ISU’s third-place finish Saturday, but not until the end.
First, Brooke Anger got the Bengal women going by winning the pole vault, becoming the only one of three finalists to clear the target height of 3.98 meters. It was a personal best for Anger, who beat out two higher-ranked vaulters from Eastern Washington for the title.
“I honestly can’t even believe it,” Anger said. “I changed my mentality a lot this whole season to not worry about things and trust the process and trust my coach, cheer on my teammates while I’m competing. ... I love watching my teammates do well, so I think that kind of fueled my fire to do as well as they were doing.”
Molly Olsen had a big meet for Idaho State, finishing fourth in the mile and then coming back mere hours later to take second in the 3,000 meters.
Olsen hung around in fourth place for most of the longer race, before moving up to third and finally making her move into second with around two laps to go.
“Our plan for the 3K was to go out and follow people for as long as I could, and then make a move when I felt like I could make a move,” Olsen said. “Going into the race, I didn’t really have super-high expectations for myself. ... I think the cards kind of feel into place and it ended up being exactly what we wanted.”
Other scorers for the ISU women Saturday included Louise Lallement, fifth in the pole vault, Olivia Holmes, sixth in the 200, and Madison Cicierski, seventh in the weight throw.
That brought things down to the final event, the 4x400, with Idaho State in fourth place, trailing Weber State 74.5 to 73.
“Hillary made it very clear (how close it was),” VanVleet-Sturgis said. “It was terrifying, but I looked at all of my girls, and I was like, let’s have fun. This is what makes track and field fun.”
And, as luck would have it, the Bengals and Wildcats were running in the same heat, making Idaho State’s mission simple.
Holmes started slowly but handed off to Brianna VanVleet in the lead. Freshman Indi Gallagher kept it, and VanVleet-Sturgis brought it home, holding off Weber’s 60-meter hurdle champion Kate Sorensen in the process.
“It was crazy, because I was fried, and my body was telling me to stop,” VanVleet-Sturgis said. “So I hit that last corner, and all I can hear is the announcer saying, ‘And here comes Weber!’ I was pushing as hard as I can, but my legs were not going very fast. It was like watching one of those people trying to run but they’re not going anywhere. That’s kind of how it felt. It was everything I had, because I wanted nothing more but to get through that and do it with these girls.”
The Bengals jumping the Wildcats in the team standings wasn’t confirmed until the final heat, when Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado slid between the two in the 4x400 standings, but VanVleet-Sturgis celebrated nevertheless.
It wasn’t as expansive as Malone sweeping his arms up towards the sky — just a few wagging finger points up at the Holt Arena ceiling — but it sent the same message.
Idaho State track is on the map now, and the Big Sky better get used to it.
“It was a great outcome,” Merkley said. “I’m just overwhelmed, a little, and proud of them for everything they did.”