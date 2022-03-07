The Idaho State women are taking the top seed into this week’s conference tournament, but for the Bengals, things have already gotten off to an even better start.
In the Big Sky Conference’s all-conference lists, which were released on Monday morning, ISU placed the following players: Tomekia Whitman made the first team, Estefi Ors landed on the second team and Diaba Konate earned third-team honors.
Whitman was also named co-defensive player of the year, while head coach Seton Sobolewski was named coach of the year, his second straight year winning the award.
This is Whitman’s first time making an all-conference list. For the season, the junior is averaging the following numbers: 12.3 points, 7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals, which ranked second in the Big Sky. Whitman is also shooting 35% from distance.
For Ors, this is just the latest installment in a career full of postseason honors: Freshman of the Year in 2016, Top Reserve in 2017, honorable mention in 2018 and Tournament MVP in 2020. This year, she’s posting 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 33% from deep.
That Konate made an all-conference list is an accomplishment in its own right. She missed the first nine games of the season with a knee injury, but when she returned, she slowly returned to form, averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists — guarding opponents’ best players and pushing in transition.
For his part, Sobolewski now has three Big Sky Coach of the Year honors to his name: In 2012, 2021 (shared with Montana State coach Tricia Binford) and now 2022.
Idaho State’s first game of the Big Sky Tournament is set for noon Tuesday at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, where the Bengals (19-10) will take on the winner of Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.