Just a few weeks after the nets were cut down in Boise, The Idaho Statesman released its pick for the all-state boys basketball players from this past season.
Here’s a look at the local selections.
5A
Player of the year: Brody Rowbury, Meridian
Coach of the year: Jeff Sanor, Meridian
4A
POY: Tyler Medaris, Middleton
COY: Andy Harrington, Middleton
After leading Preston to another appearance in the state title game, Indians’ guard Gabe Hammons earned a spot as a first teamer. The 6-foot-1 senior was a physical presence who could play inside-out, averaging 17 points a game for Tyler Jones’ squad.
The other local 4A selection was Pocatello freshman Julian Bowie, who was a second-team selection after averaging nearly 16 points a game. Bowie emerged early on as a lethal, versatile scorer who could create his own shot at any moment.
3A
POY: DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly
COY: Kent Howell, Marsh Valley
In his first season as Marsh Valley’s head coach, Kent Howell led the Eagles to their first state championship since 1988 and earned coach of the year honors.
Weeks after their title, three Eagles earned all-state distinction. Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley’s dynamic 5-foot-10 senior who averaged almost 10 points, made the first team.
Below Howell is Cody Hansen and Stanton Howell, who both earned second-team selections. Stanton Howell averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds while Howell tallied almost 10 points and a half-dozen rebounds a game.
Elsewhere in 3A District 5, Snake River guards Mitch Lindsay and Noah Watt both made first team. Watt was a 5-foot-8 point guard who never hesitated to shoot from a mile away. He scored nearly 14 points a game while shooting 39% from deep.
Lindsay was probably the Panthers’ most impressive. With a long frame and impressive ball-handling, Lindsay could score at all three levels and did so with a magician’s touch as he made more than half his shot attempts.
2A
POY: Jordan Lenz, North Fremont
COY: Bryan Chase, St. Maries
In helping Bear Lake to a 2A Consolation Championship, Bears’ senior Owen Teuscher was a second-team selection. The 6-foot-5 forward, who hit a buzzer-beating layup in Bear Lake’s final game, averaged 12.5 points and almost a half-dozen rebounds a game.
After scoring 20 points a game, Bryler Shurtliff jumped from a second teamer to first teamer after his sensational junior campaign for the Pirates. He could shoot. He could play inside-out with constant mismatches. And he could show out when it mattered most, hitting a buzzer-beater against Marsh Valley and averaging almost 30 points in two state tournament contests.
1A DI
POY: Titus Yearout, Lapwai
COY: Zachary Eastman, Lapwai
After leading Grace to another berth in the state tournament, senior Gage Stoddard made the second team. The 5-foot-10 guard, who proved to be a versatile shotmaker, averaged over 19 points and three assists a game while notching almost a trio of steals.
1A DII
POY: Covy Kelly, Garden Valley
COY: Joel Lafleur, Garden Valley
For the second year in a row, North Gem guard James Bodily was a first teamer on the all-state squad. The senior showcased exquisite offensive capabilities, scoring 22 points a game as he proved to be one of the best players in the area. The 6-foot-3 guard won the District 5 dunk contest last month, another indication of Bodily’s unbelievable athleticism.
Braden Permann wasn’t far behind Bodily in terms of scoring. The 5-foot-10 Rockland point guard scored just over 21 points a game along with seven assists and five steals as he earned a first-team selection. Permann was the Bulldogs leading scorer in almost every game as they finished third in the state tournament.