Idaho State women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski was having coffee with former Eastern Washington Coach Wendy Schuller in Cheney, Wash. last winter, when Schuller mentioned a girl who was playing on her daughter’s AAU basketball team.

“She told me, ‘Hey, there’s this kid I love,’ “ Sobolewski recalled. “ ‘She’s just tough as nails and works her butt off. I don’t know if you guys have any open scholarships, but you guys should take a look at her.’ “

Kacey Spink loose ball

Idaho State guard Kacey Spink (1) goes after a loose ball during a game against Montana Tech earlier this season.
Kacey Spink ISU WBB

Idaho State guard Kacey Spink goes through starting lineup introductions during a game earlier this season.
 

