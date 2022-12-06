Idaho State women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski was having coffee with former Eastern Washington Coach Wendy Schuller in Cheney, Wash. last winter, when Schuller mentioned a girl who was playing on her daughter’s AAU basketball team.
“She told me, ‘Hey, there’s this kid I love,’ “ Sobolewski recalled. “ ‘She’s just tough as nails and works her butt off. I don’t know if you guys have any open scholarships, but you guys should take a look at her.’ “
It turns out Sobolewski had a scholarship available and he asked for film of the young player, Kacey Spink, from Ferris High School in Spokane. Looking at the video, the first thing he noticed was Spink applying a forceful forearm shiver to a high school opponent as they fought for rebounding position.
“So then I posted the video to our group chat of coaches and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I l-i-k-e this kid,’ “ said Sobolewski with an evil laugh.
It was near the end of her senior year, and Spink, a rail-thin 5-9 wing player, had no scholarship offers and was preparing to find a place to walk-on and continue her basketball career. “I got a call from Coach (Sobolewski),” Spink said. “He said he liked the way I played, I came down for a visit and I fell in love with the city. I loved the school and I loved the coaches.”
So concluded the courtship of a match made in heaven. Anybody who has followed Sobolewski’s 15-year career as the most successful coach in Idaho State history knows his three rules for playing time: 1) defend, 2) be tough, 3) defend some more. It took Spink one game off the bench to convince Sobolewski she was his kind of player. She’s been starting ever since.
Her raptorial style of play, which includes diving on the floor for loose balls, aggressively tying up opponents who make the mistake of not taking great care of the basketball, and crashing the offensive glass with abandon has made Spink an instant favorite of the Reed Gym crowd.
“Absolutely,” Sobolewski said. “Oh I’ve heard from so many people, even (ISU Head Men’s Coach Ryan) Looney…. He and his wife were at our first game and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, immediately (Spink) was my favorite.’ But I hear that from so many people, so many people that are excited about her.”
Spink is that rare basketball player who can change the complexion of a game without scoring. As a freshman, her statistics are impressive: She ranks eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding at 6.9 per game, third in offensive rebounding (2.8), and she's in a three-way tie for second in steals (2.4). More than just raw numbers, though, Spink’s propensity for hustle plays lifts the energy of the entire team — and the Bengal crowd, when ISU is at home.
“It brings a lot of energy, I know, ” Spink says of those scramble plays. “Sometimes if the team is down, I’m, ‘OK, I’ve gotta get a steal.’ Or if I dive on a ball, it will bring some energy to the team. They (teammates) like it, hopefully, and I’ll keep doing it.”
Spink came by her competitiveness naturally. Her dad, Scott, played basketball at Gonzaga in the early 1990s, and her mother, Kelley, was an outstanding volleyball player for the Zags who also made the U.S. national team. Her two older brothers, Tyler and McCoy, were her role models and driveway basketball competitors.
“Watching my brothers grow up and play sports, I was just wanting to be like them,” Spink said. “So I had to learn to be tough in the driveway, because there weren’t any fouls in the driveway.”
In addition to her innate competitiveness, Spink, who intends to major in mechanical engineering, is extremely bright. “Her brain is running really fast, in a good way,” Sobolewski said. “Some people can run real fast and they’re lost and confused. She processes things really fast…. She’s just really smart, an engineering student here, straight-A student, high test scores — she’s just a really sharp kid.”
The next steps in Spink’s development will be an improved offensive game, and more strength. Sobolewski believes the first will come with experience. She had to play a lot of positions in high school, and never really got to focus on one offensive skill set, he said. The second may be tougher to achieve, given her wiry frame, but Spink says she’s never really been in a formal weight training program before coming to Idaho State.
“I know on the defensive end I’m comfortable and confident in my abilities,” Spink said when asked in which areas she needed to improve. “But offensively, sometimes I’ll be open and I won’t shoot. Just being confident in my offensive abilities, getting them stronger so the other team has to guard me too.”
Despite her inexperience on the offensive end, Spink is averaging a respectable 6.6 points a game, on 41% shooting. She’s made just 1 of 9 shots from 3-point range and just 6 of 13 from the foul line, however.
When asked to envision where she wants to go with her offensive game ultimately, not surprisingly she sees herself as a rim runner. “I’ll probably be more at the basket, be an attacker, a rebounder, put-backs,” Spink said.
“Maybe I’ll get a post-up game, you never know,” she said with a laugh. “I’m just trying to get my toes into a little bit of everything.”
Spink suffered a hip pointer in Idaho State’s victory over St. Thomas on Saturday, which means she won’t be playing when the Bengals visit Utah Valley Wednesday night. There is no structural damage, and both she and Sobolewski are hopeful she’ll be healed up in time for ISU’s next games in Florida, scheduled for Dec. 20 and 21.
With Spink being slight of frame, you’d think Sobolewski might be concerned about her feisty style of play leading to more injuries. “I worry about them all getting hurt,” Sobolewski said. “Especially freshmen and people of that build. But it gets to the point where you can’t overthink that. You’ve just got to go out and play.”
As for Spink, don’t expect her to temper her approach. Ask her if she’s afraid of getting hurt, and she replies, “No, not really. I know I’ll always heal. Sometimes after the game, I’m a little sore and I’m like, ‘hum.’ But I don’t think I’ll ever change it.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com
