In a career that has included thousands, Tim Schaffner’s first recruiting call went to Charlie Ragle. Schaffner was a young graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State looking to find talent, and a small high school in southwest New Mexico was oozing with plenty.
Three seasons after Animas High lost its 69-game winning streak, then the second-longest run in history, the Panthers’ still had Ragle, the state’s leading rusher and a safety that would hit a steel beam if it was wearing opponent’s colors.
Before Ragle graduated in 1994, Schaffner became a coach at Eastern New Mexico and reached out to a familiar name on the other side of The Land of Enchantment.
“How would you like to stay in state instead of going halfway across the country?” Schaffner asked Ragle. Months later, Ragle followed Schaffner to ENMU.
Twenty-seven years later, The Journal has confirmed, Schaffner is following his first recruit to Idaho State, becoming the Bengals’ defensive coordinator just three days after Ragle was introduced as ISU’s new head man.
Oh how things come full circle.
“Absolutely,” Schaffner said Monday. “Life is relationships. That’s all it is. When you find good relationships in your life, you want to keep those people in your life and keep them close … Now we’re going to have the chance to work together and create something special.”
Schaffner knows how to do that. For the past seven years, he’s been the head coach of Butler Community College (KS) of the Jayhawk Conference – arguably the best junior college league in the country – after spending a decade as Butler’s defensive coordinator.
Since he arrived at the Kansas powerhouse in 2005, Butler has won more than 80% of its games, captured nine conference titles and been national champions twice. Additionally, in Schaffner’s time as defensive coordinator, the Grizzlies posted a half-dozen seasons allowing under 10 points a game and notched 23 shutouts.
His style of defense has been branded “Chaos Tempo,” which is less of a scheme and more of a philosophy – one best summed up with a line from his Twitter bio: “1-800-I-GO-FAST.”
“To play defense, you’ve got to play with great effort and it’s got to be relentless. It’s a different dude that plays on defense,” he said of the motto. “The kids have always embraced it.”
Perhaps they’ve embraced it because Schaffner has embraced them. Asked what system he plans to run in Pocatello, he had no clue — which makes sense. He can’t have a clue yet. He hasn’t evaluated the Idaho State’s roster. He hasn’t examined the rest of the Big Sky. He hasn’t figured out what’s the best fit for the Bengals.
“Being at this level (JUCO) for so long, I’m completely flexible. I don’t have to try and fit a square peg in a round hole,” Schaffner said. “Really, every year it could look like a completely different team just based on what our kids do well.
“We can get into a four-man (front), we can get into a three-man (front). It’s what our kids are going to be that first year, what best suits us, and then who we have to stop.”
Hours into the job, Schaffner already seems like the antithesis of his predecessor Roger Cooper, who was keen on running his 3-4 scheme in Pocatello. Problem was, the Bengals didn’t have dominant defensive linemen who could get pressure on the quarterback when just three rushed.
As a result, Schaffner inherits a unit that has allowed over 30 points and 400 total yards in each of the last six seasons.
ISU’s defensive struggles are not pesky weeds sprawling between rocks. They are thick roots, twisting under the ground and disrupting the house’s foundation. In other words, a solution probably doesn’t include some magical, quick fix.
But if there is such a potion, Schaffner’s the landscaper to call. Why? Because Idaho State now has an inside track on recruiting one of the best junior college conferences in the nation.
“I hope so,” Schaffner said. “Being in this conference for so long, I know all these coaches and it’s extremely competitive. So it’ll be different now not being adversaries and going into those places that you loathed going into – like going into Moscow as a Bengal. Now I’ll go into those places and have no real dog in the fight in those cases and actually try and pull some kids out.”
For all that Schaffner and Ragle have in common, their desire to be a head coach lands on the opposite side of the spectrum.
In coming to Pocatello, Ragle didn’t triple his salary or join a winning program or jump levels. He’s at Idaho State because his dream was to be a collegiate head coach, because he’s again the boss of a football program. In leaving Chaparral after taking the high school program to three Arizona state titles, Ragle relinquished power over a program. At Idaho State, he has that back.
Conversely, with the Bengals, Schaffner is handing back his title as the head honcho. What makes him so odd in the power-crazed world of college football is that shift brings him immense joy.
“I listened to a little bit of Charlie’s presser where he talked about his dream was always to be a head coach,” Schaffner said. “There are some guys built for that CEO mentality. I like getting dirty. I like rolling up my sleeves. I like being in the day-to-day ops out there and creating a defense that is championship caliber.”