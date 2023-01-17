Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University.
“Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was an apparition in the Missouri program during the Cuonzo Martin Era,” Gordon wrote.
Unfortunately for Gordon and other curious Mizzou supporters, Chang remained a mystery after the Lions edged Idaho State, 77-76, in overtime. Chang never got off the bench for the Bengals — just as he never played for Missouri during his one season on the Tigers roster.
Chang, who was one of the more highly-recruited prospects in the Midwest during his high school days in Nebraska, has left a trail of mystery between Papillion, Neb. and Pocatello, Idaho. Through Seattle, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Atlanta, Chang has traveled from one small railroad town (Papillion, population 24,000) to another (Pocatello, population 55,000), occasionally flashing intriguing snippets of the talent that made him a four-star recruit, but never really sticking around long enough to establish himself.
Ask him what happened at Missouri, and the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward will tell you he had a “great year” there. After all, the Tigers won 16 games that year, spent 10 weeks in the Top 25 polls, and made the NCAA tournament.
“That was really a good year for me, to actually get back into things,” Chang said during a recent interview. “I had some stuff going on, but it was a pretty good year. I guess that’s why they said ‘mysterious.’ I mean, I didn’t get on the court, but I still made a connection with a lot of those people up there.”
Despite those connections, Chang moved on after the season. He was out of school and out of basketball, working out in Atlanta last spring, when he got a call from Rosbie Mutcherson Jr., an Idaho State assistant coach, who worked with Chang while both were at Salt Lake Community College during the 2019-2020 season.
“It was really crazy how it happened,” Chang recalled of the process that led him to joining the Bengal program. “…I was just trying to get back into school and I was like, ‘Well, I might as well take the opportunity, you know.’ ”
Chang regards all his travels — from Nebraska as a high school senior to Seattle, where he had to sit out his last prep season as a transfer; to San Diego, where he played only 53 minutes as a freshman at San Diego State; to Salt Lake City, where he came off the bench for a talented junior college program; to Columbia, Missouri, where he redshirted for the Tigers – as “opportunities.” His journey is not something he planned, but it’s not something he regrets either.
“I just tell people I’m well-seasoned, you know?” he said with a laugh. “But honestly, it’s just a matter of opportunities. Everybody else’s journey is a lot different. Mine has its own story it’s going to tell by itself.”
Idaho State doesn’t attract many four-star recruits, but Chang certainly looks the part. He’s long, lanky, athletic-looking. He built his reputation at Papillion La Vista High School, where he led his team to the Nebraska state semifinals as a sophomore, averaging 16 points and 9 rebounds a contest. As a junior, he averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks a pop. His signature game came against Omaha Westside, when he scored 39 points on 15-for-19 shooting, including 7 of 10 on three-pointers.
But then the “’mysterious" side of Ed Chang began to appear. Rated the top-ranked recruit in Nebraska after his junior season, he made a verbal commitment to the University of Washington, and moved to Seattle, where he enrolled at perennial power Garfield High School, located only a few miles from the UW campus. He was never cleared by the Washington activities association to compete, however, and sat out his senior year.
Then Chang decommitted from the Huskies and signed with San Diego State. After seeing minimal action with the Aztecs his freshman season, he transferred to Salt Lake Community College — a program that Mutcherson describes as “the Duke of junior colleges.”
The year Chang came to SLCC, he joined eight other Division I transfers on the roster. Chang wound up coming off the bench for part of the season,, and averaged just 8 points a game.
“I had many, many guys like Ed Chang,” Mutcherson, who was an assistant at SLCC, said in describing the competition for playing time there. “It’s like one of the hardest things to do as a coach, I would say… You have to be expert at managing personalities. Emotional intelligence – you have to have a really high level, because everybody is good. Like everybody does deserve to play, probably. Just having guys buy into that concept, at the end of the day… I used to tell them sometimes in the locker room, this (the SLCC team) could be better than the Division I team you guys go to.”
As testament to the level of competition at SLCC, Chang wound up with a scholarship offer to Missouri of the powerful Southeastern Conference, despite his limited minutes at the junior college level. Two years, and zero minutes played later, and Chang was on the move again.
Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney, who had worked in the Pacific Northwest, knew of Chang, as did ISU assistant Joe White, who played against him in pickup games. And of course, Mutcherson had a personal connection.
“Our whole staff was familiar with him,” Mutcherson said. “We had past relationships with him and continued to coach and recruit him. He wasn’t sure, he had options. I know Eastern Washington wanted him, and there were other schools that were looking at him. But we were just there at the right time, honestly.”
Mutcherson originally sold Chang, who had collected two seasons worth of rust, on a two-year development plan at Idaho State. The average ISU fan might expect a four-star recruit to step right in and contribute, but the reality is Chang had a lot to learn.
“Idaho State doesn’t get four stars, so when we do get them, we want to make sure they’re ready,” Mutcherson said. “Ed needed time to get ready… We do run a specific style of offense and it takes everybody being on the same page. So his talent is going to show, but he had to be able to fit in first, to be able to stand out and show some of the things he can do.”
While the rest of the Idaho State team gathered in Pocatello for practice this summer and then a four-game exhibition trip to Panama, Chang didn’t arrive on campus until two weeks before school started. Learning Looney’s intricate swing offense and building chemistry with the rest of the team were his priorities. He’s gotten minimal minutes during the interim, playing in 9 games and averaging 7.6 minutes. But injuries to starting forwards Jared Rodriguez and Austin Smellie opened the door a crack for him last week.
Chang played 23 minutes against Montana State, scoring a season-high 13 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including three three-pointers. He got on the floor for 10 minutes the next game against Montana, scoring five points against the Grizzlies.
“I’m feeling good,” Chang responded when asked about his game. “I always feel good, I mean, I put in the work and the coaches believe in me. I thank them for that. My number was called and I was ready to go.”
Ask Chang to characterize his game and he says good-naturedly, “Kind of like how they try to characterize me – ‘mysterious.’ ’’ Then, after a laugh, “There’s a lot of different aspects about my game that I like. I mean shooting the ball is No. 1. Driving, being able to defend, rebounding, having long arms that alters everybody else’s shot. There’s a lot of upside.”
Mutcherson confirms what you may have already deduced about Chang – he doesn’t lack confidence. Even though he’s struggled to get on the floor for much of the season.
“Ed is a very underrated shot blocker,” Mutcherson noted. “A lot of people pay attention to him because he can make threes, but he does a lot of things defensively. I think what interested us most was his ability to make shots. He has confidence in himself and his ability to shoot – and he makes shots.”
Chang’s plan on the court is to continue to work hard, improve his game and take advantage of whatever minutes Looney sends his way. His plan academically is to graduate this spring with a degree in sociology, then start work on his master’s degree in a field yet to be determined. He hopes to work his way into the starting lineup for the Bengals next season, and to play professionally after he exhausts his collegiate eligibility next year.
Given his peripatetic journey through college basketball, however, Chang is taking nothing for granted.
“I just gotta keep working,” he said. “That’s what I’ve learned on my journey – a lot of things aren’t going to be given to you. Just gotta keep working, just do what I can do, control what I can control…. Even though my journey hasn’t been how everyone else expects it to be, I just gotta keep going.”
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.