I knew I was in trouble when my 15-footer clanked off the rim and sounded like a gun going off. That was my one — one! — warmup shot before I challenged Idaho State guards Estefi Ors and Dora Goles in some shooting competitions to see whether a sports writer could stack up against DI athletes.
Goles gave me that one warmup shot before we started our game of PIG in Reed Gym. Maybe she was scared. Maybe she just wanted to get things over with. I appreciated her and Ors' generosity, agreeing to a couple post-practice shooting games with me so I could illustrate for readers the difference between mere mortals and college athletes, who operate in a truly elite stratosphere, but come on. What if she could only shoot one warmup shot before Big Sky games?
Anyway, things actually began OK for me. Goles attempted her first shot behind the backboard, unfurling a parabola that clanked off the front rim. At least I could breathe easy, knowing I was in the driver’s seat. Well, apparently I thought I had put my misses behind me with that first misfire, because I tried a regular 3. Nope. Back to Goles.
We traded misses for the first few minutes before Goles caught on to a secret I was desperately trying to hide: I have no right hand. I’m left-handed, which is the type of thing you notice when someone shoots a basketball, so Goles decided to test my skills with my off hand. Wish she hadn’t done that. Her next shot was a running floater with her left hand. Cash. I tried it with my right. Brick. I had a P.
The next part is the part I wish I could leave out of here, but my job is to tell the truth, so here goes: Goles, a Croatian native, walked over to the left corner for a 3-pointer. Swish. But I felt confident about my shooting abilities. In college, my entire exercise program consisted of going to the rec center three times a week and playing hours of pickup, where my best attribute was my shot. Even over the last year-plus of living in Idaho, I’ve found groups to play with, and I always felt like people respected that part of my game.
So anyway, I think Goles and Ors lowered the rim juuuust enough to throw me off, because I missed from that corner too. I had PI. This, friends, was not going well.
But listen. I am no pushover. I didn’t expect to win, not against a first-team all-conference guard who played in last year’s NCAA Tournament, but I wanted to put up something resembling a fight. So that’s what I did. When Goles was gracious enough to miss and it was my turn to pick a shot, I walked over to a spot that has always felt automatic, the right wing behind the arc. That one fell through the net. Goles missed again. She had P!
Have you ever seen National Treasure? It is unironically one of my favorite movies. There’s a scene where Riley, a silly character who rarely knows what’s going on, remembers something about 19th century history that has slipped the mind of Ben Gates, the genius leader of the whole operation. Before he tells Ben what he remembered, Riley takes a moment to soak in the moment. “This is cool,” he says. “Is this how you feel all the time?” Anyway, that’s how I felt when I made a shot Goles missed.
The rest of the game did not go swimmingly for me, so I’m gonna go ahead and fast forward to the last part of the night, a shooting competition against Ors. Some background on her: The Spain native is a sixth-year player. She holds the school record for most career 3-pointers. Excluding the 2019 season, when she missed all but seven games with a knee injury, she’s a 41% shooter from deep. If you don’t know, that’s an insane number. Only the best NBA shooters hit 40% or better. Granted, they’re shooting from farther away and doing so at a much higher volume, but still. It’s nuts.
So naturally, shooting is the part of the game I wanted to challenge her at. We set it up like this: 10 shots. Two from one corner, two from the right wing, two from the top of the key, two from the left wing, two from the other corner. Most out of 10 wins.
In a twist that makes zero sense, this was the challenge I felt best about. I knew Ors is the best shooter ever to come through Pocatello, but listen, I can hit catch-and-shoot 3s. If there was ever a Klay Thompson of eastern Idaho pickup basketball, he’s writing this story.
Thing is, I shot it more like Russell Westbrook. I actually knocked down my first two corner shots. Money! Then I moved on to the left wing, which is my sworn enemy, much like every shot outside of 10 feet for Westbrook. Clank and clank. Same with the top of the key. I hit one from the right wing, but I didn’t make another until I moved all the way around the right corner, where I splashed my last shot. All told, I hit 4 out of 10. Not what I needed.
But hey, what if Ors had an off night? The Bengals had just wrapped up practice. Maybe she was tired. Maybe she was intimidated by this skinny white guy. I only needed her to miss six shots to force a tie. Well, by the time she advanced to the top of the key, she had already cashed four. She moved to the right wing. She hit one. Then she hit two more. She finished 7-for-10, beating me with a smile on her face.
As it turns out, the players who moved from across the world to play college basketball were better than the guy who gets paid to write about sports. Weird.