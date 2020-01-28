Former Idaho State football players Michael Dean and Ty Flanagan provided highlights for Team Aina at the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star showcase for graduating college seniors, on Sunday night in Honolulu.
Dean and Flanagan's team lost the game 23-7, but Dean scored Team Aina's lone touchdown of the game with a 28-yard reception late in the first half.
Wasn’t leaving without a TD & a flip🏈💯 @Hula_Bowl @ISUBengals @IdahoStateFB pic.twitter.com/BORblLKEnn— Michael (@mikeydean5) January 27, 2020
After running a route straight up the field and hauling the ball in on the goal line for the touchdown, the former ISU wide receiver uncorked one of his signature backflips to celebrate.
After his touchdown, Dean was one of two players interviewed live at halftime.
Former ISU running back Flanagan got his chance to shine in the second half, particularly on one series when he took a screen pass for a big gain before converting a fourth-and-2 with a 27-yard carry.
@IdahoStateFB State RB Ty Flanagan picks up 27 yards on a fourth-down carry at Sunday night’s @Hula_Bowl. pic.twitter.com/zF5ZIVLgeU— FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) January 27, 2020
After breaking past the line, the big back spun past one tackler before dragging another couple defensive players for extra yards.
A full box score from the game was not available.
The two seniors were the primary weapons for ISU in 2019, with Flanagan leading the Bengals in rushing and Dean in receiving.