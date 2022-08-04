When Pierre Cormier’s playing career ended, he didn’t want to acknowledge it. The condition that derailed things was life-threatening, a group of blood clots in his lungs, but he kept pushing to keep playing past the 2013 season. Arizona’s freshman running back applied for waivers, medical hardships, anything to keep him on the field in Tucson.

It never worked. Doctors refused to let him return to action. So the next season, in 2014, he took up coaching. He joined the Wildcats’ staff as a student assistant, working alongside a number of coaches — including special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle.

