Josh Runda had barely heard of Idaho when he got the phone call. This was several months ago, when Cody Hawkins became Idaho State’s new head coach, and he wanted his defense to look unique. So through a couple connections, he got ahold of Runda, who knew a little something about looking unique.
Soon enough, Hawkins and his family traveled to Pocatello for his introductory press conference. Then a quality control assistant for an Iowa State defense that rolls out a million defensive backs, Runda tuned in, curious in what Hawkins might be like to work with.
“And I was sold on working for that guy,” Runda said.
If it seems a tad strange, well, maybe it should. Runda had never been to Idaho. Several days prior, he didn’t know his boss. He was taking over a defense that was one of the conference’s worst — and after several playmakers from last season graduated or transferred, the unit would need serious work.
Here is where Runda acknowledges the situation, how weird it might seem. He explains things this way: “It goes back to if you’re around the right people. To me, it doesn’t matter the place that you’re in, it’s who you’re around on an everyday basis. I knew if I was going to be around great people that we were gonna have a chance to be successful and I was gonna enjoy my job. And that’s a huge part of it as well when you’re taking a little bit of a leap of going out on a limb.”
Hawkins was only interested in Runda’s services, though, because everyone involved here is going out on a limb. That includes the way ISU’s defense will play. When Runda was the defensive coordinator at his alma mater, D-III Bluffton, he installed a 3-3-5 system, with three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs. He had a hand — “a very small part,” he laughed — in implementing the same look at Iowa State. At several stops, Runda has operated his defense the same way, rolling out personnel packages designed to limit the pass.
He’s a young guy. In 2016, he earned his master’s from Bluffton, where he worked as a graduate assistant from 2014-2015. The next season, he was Ohio Wesleyan’s defensive line coach. A year later, he moved over to the University of Indianapolis, where he became a linebackers coach. The year after that, he moved back to Bluffton, becoming the team’s defensive coordinator from 2018-2021. The next two seasons, he served as an Iowa State GA.
How has that experience prepared him for this ISU job? The simplest answer is this: It’s given him an idea of the defense he wants to run.
“Is it great to have a bunch of DBs on the field?” Runda said. “I think the way that the game of football is going right now, you’re seeing a lot of spread stuff and people using the entirety of the football field, just having guys on the field that can run and being able to give multiple looks. I always think it’s easier to come and start from up top and work yourself down, rather than working the other way. That’s just kind of a personal belief. So, man, I think it is something that we can expect to see here and expect to do.”
Predicting whether that will serve ISU’s defense well is like predicting the end of the world. Nobody knows for sure. What we do know is this: Last fall, the Bengals checked in near the bottom of the Big Sky in both pass and run defense. They gave up 195 rushing yards per game, which ranked ninth. They surrendered 255 passing yards a game, good for eighth. Idaho State wasn’t always as bad as those numbers might suggest — the club did hold Montana to 28 points and NAU to 24 — but the point is this team isn’t significantly better at defending the run over the pass, or vice versa.
The Bengals’ defensive line does profile as a strong group, though. Junior Cortland Horton will return as a starting defensive lineman. Senior Chester Geffrard, a transfer who played sparingly last season because of injuries, is back. Sophomores Curtis and Hunter Hill will enter the fray on the defensive line too. ISU will miss Terrance Jones and Tyler Gonzalez, but the position group will bring reinforcements this fall.
The bigger question involves Idaho State’s secondary. Returning starter Josh Alford, perhaps this defense’s best player, will hold things down in coverage. Fellow returning starter Jihad Brown, who came on strong toward the end of last season, will do the same. There’s also Calvin Pitcher, another returning starter who is currently nursing an injury, and rising sophomore Jayden Bell, a Highland product who saw some playing time toward the end of last fall.
What really matters, though, is how these guys fit into this new system. On Tuesday afternoon, when Alford thought about that, he turned to Horton sitting next to him and smiled.
“Sadly, for Cort’s sake, we take a D-lineman off the field,” Alford said. “With the position where we added that defensive back, I think that’s just a playmaker position. They just get to go find the ball. I think it’ll throw quarterbacks and offenses off because they don’t know what exactly he’s going to do. So I think it holds all the advantages for us and puts the offense at a disadvantage.”
“Sometimes you’re gonna have to just take up double teams,” Horton added, “then a lot of the time in this three-man front, you’ll be able to become free, make plays.”
If there’s any way to make Runda look like a genius for taking this chance, well, making plays is certainly one.
