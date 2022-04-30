Meet Natalie Christensen, Idaho State's sports dietician fostering a healthier atmosphere

Hua Tilton arrived on Idaho State’s campus with a list of baggage long enough to fold in eighths. The Bengals’ newest volleyball player, a transfer from Cal State Monterey Bay, struggled with type-one diabetes. Perfectionism ate at her, both when she took math tests and when she leapt for a kill. Body image concerns plagued her.
“So I went to Natalie,” Tilton said.
That’s Natalie Christensen, Idaho State’s registered dietician, nutrition guru, health counselor and a million other titles. The first of her kind at ISU, Christensen specializes in helping athletes like Tilton, students who need direction in identifying healthier eating schedules and understanding underlying frustrations.
So Tilton paid Christensen a visit in her office in the ISU sports medicine building, right next to Holt Arena, where they sat down to chat.
“And Natalie kind of took on the responsibility of providing that emotional support, which isn't even in her job title,” Tilton says. “She's a dietician. She's not here to necessarily provide emotional support, but she did. It's just something that I recognized the minute I began talking to her.”
That’s the thing about Christensen, though: It’s all in her job description. Officially, she’s the ISU dietician, but she wears a different hat almost every day. On a Monday, she might sit down for one-on-one counseling. On a Tuesday, she might take the volleyball team to Albertsons to find the right foods for each player. On Wednesday, she’ll visit with the track and field team about their fueling needs, and on Thursday, she’ll guest lecture a class and share pointers on mental health and proper snacking.
She does it all while working with all manner of athletes: Some with diabetes, auto-immune diseases, allergies. “All sorts of specific health needs that need medical nutrition therapy,” Christensen says. They’re different sizes, some 6-foot-9 basketball players, others 5-foot-8 sprinters. They come from different backgrounds, some from Spain, others from Australia. Some have flexible budgets. Others don’t.
Here’s the spin: She only works 20 hours per week, which is the budget ISU has for her position, previously funded by Dairy West. She’s busy enough to work 40 hours — “easily,” she says — but she’s no longer interested in doing unpaid work, which is how some aspiring dieticians break into the field.
Which prompts a question: How does she pull it off? The women’s soccer team rosters 28 players. The men’s basketball squad includes 17. There are 24 softball players, 29 men’s track and field athletes, 16 volleyball players. The total number of ISU student athletes, the school says, hovers around 250.
The short answer is that she doesn’t work with every athlete, just the ones interested in connecting with her. That still adds up to a dizzying array of college kids, though. “Which can be a balancing act,” Christensen admits. So she’s dipped her toes in several ponds, that way she’s ready to address the needs of everyone she meets with.
“But I have to be competent in so many,” Christensen says. “Like, I’m not super great at severe allergies, but we have athletes with allergies, so I have to be good enough to help with that, right? And then I’m not a complete expert on eating disorders, but I’m really working hard to be as competent as I can in treating that.”
The only blip in communication between Christensen and her colleagues might be this: Christensen strives to meet the needs of every athlete she sees. Sometimes she wonders if she’s doing enough, if she knows the minutiae of every health condition under the sun. To those she works with, she’s already there.
“It’s really, really important for student athletes, and it's something that we haven't always been really good at until we had Natalie to help us,” athletic director Pauline Thiros says. “She loves them. She absolutely loves her students. And it shows in everything she does.”
***
Christensen still remembers the awkwardness, the thick cloud she couldn’t escape. At the grocery store with the men’s basketball team a couple years back, she could tell the players felt uncomfortable. They didn’t say it quite like this, but Christensen could tell they were thinking something along the lines of, What? I don’t need a babysitter at the grocery store.
“But then,” Christensen says, “they were like, OK.”
That kickstarted one of Christensen’s traditions, which she now tries to do once a month: grocery store tours. Sometimes she takes teams — “Like, whole teams,” she says — and sometimes she takes individual athletes. What stays the same is Christensen’s goal, which is to train student-athletes to identify the snacks, meals, ingredients that fit into their training regimens.
So she’ll print out aisle-by-aisle maps of each of Pocatello’s grocery stores — Albertsons, Winco, Fred Meyer, Walmart, you name it — and take them on the tours. “So they get what they really need, instead of, I just spent $100 and I have no idea what to make for dinner,” Christensen says. To tip-toe away from that pitfall, she’ll have a back-and-forth with the athlete, which might go something like this.
Why do you recommend this?
Here’s why.
Well, my mom always gets this – you’re telling me to get this. Why?
“And he was like, I’m gonna tell my mom she needs to get this,” Christensen said, laughing as she recalled one interaction with a basketball player. “I was like, no no no, I’m not talking to your mom. I’m talking to you. This is why I’m telling you to eat differently than your mother, who is not a male, who is not a collegiate athlete who’s 20 years old. So it was really helpful to be able to say, this is the one I recommend.”
So that’s how ISU women’s soccer started its retreat last month. First-year head coach Dustin Downey wanted to build culture in his team, so he decided to bring Christensen along on a weekend trip to Bear Lake, where he could watch Christensen work her magic like David Copperfield. Step one: hit up the grocery store. There, the Bengals picked out ingredients they would need for the weekend, chicken and fruits and eggs and soups.
At a rental house in Bear Lake, Downey split his team into groups. One would make breakfast, the other lunch, the last dinner. With Christensen’s help, the players made a bevy of meals: Chicken tacos. Banana pancakes. Potato soup. Chicken alfredo. Waffles. The funny part is Christensen doesn’t exactly fashion herself a gourmet chef — “I can make a healthy energy bite,” she jokes — but cooking simple meals for college kids isn’t much of a stumper either.
“We ate like kings,” Downey said.
They did even more than that. Christensen also went on runs with players. Together, they chatted about their personalities and how they’ve shaped them, pressures they feel and how those factor into their daily lives, their views of their bodies and how they affect their eating patterns.
“And how I can help support them in that. Just know that I’m here for you,” Christensen said. “I’m not the food police. I’m not here to judge you. I’m not gonna critique you. I’m just here to support you. If I can help them eat well for their bodies and for their stage of life, that’s what I’m here for. It’s very, very meaningful to me, knowing that I can help set the stage for a better life for them. It’s a big deal.”
“She's just super friendly, very outgoing, very personable,” Downey added. “Very positive, very smiley person, so very easy to interact with, great to talk to.”
Christensen gets similar reviews with most every team she works with. In February 2020, before the pandemic unfolded and she had more freedom to work hands-on, Christensen took the ISU volleyball team to Albion Hall’s new cooking lab, where she showed them how to make breakfast burritos. We’re talking a lot of burritos, enough for Christensen to reinforce the other point she was trying to make, the importance of cooking in bulk.
“I know we liked meeting with her,” junior outside hitter Danielle Devlin said. “I like meeting with her personally just because it's easier to go through my own goals. And then as a team, it was good information.”
That’s Christen’s genius, really: She doesn’t do things for student-athletes. She just teaches them how to do them. It’s like a math teacher showing a student a long division problem. Sure, the kid probably just wants the answer and a good grade, but the teacher wants to make sure they understand how to get there. That’s important on test day.
For these ISU student-athletes, test day is life after college, which is what Christensen wants to prepare them for. Eating the right foods, she says, is just as important as honing the skills to find them in the first place. She won’t always be there to mentor them.
While she is, though, she wants to guide them along. If there’s one issue she feels most passionate about, it might be this: Body image positivity. She likes lecturing classes about it. In March, she hopped on Idaho State’s Positive Body Image Symposium, a Zoom class. In her 50-minute block, titled “Building a Positive Body Image Culture in Athletics,” she chatted with viewers about how to maintain just that: a positive body image.
Those ideals seep into everything Christensen does. That’s why she emphasizes so strongly that everyone’s needs are different. She even draws a line between the words “healthy” and “healthful.” Is there a difference? “Not technically,” she says, “but the connotation is different now. ‘Healthy’ is rigid.”
It might never be more important than this time of year.
“It’s beach body season right now,” Christensen says. “Right now is when everyone is like, OK, it’s getting warm. I better get on this diet and lose this weight, and I need to have before and after pictures. It can get really, really intense. So if I can be a source of comfort and clarity and reduce anxiety around food and fuel, and encourage increased health and wellness — as well as performance — that’s super motivating for me.”
For instance, think about the volleyball team. Head coach Sammi Stuart puts it like this: “Volleyball is definitely a body image sport, just because of the practice gear and our uniforms that we wear.” Combine that with warmer weather — it’ll come eventually — plus social media, and you get a dangerous concoction, like something out of a Harry Potter movie. That puts people like Stuart and Christensen in a curious spot: How do you combat those forces?
Christensen fights back, in one way, via her Instagram. On there, she posts photos of tasty, healthy meals, plus reminders that eating doesn’t have to be a chore. One post teaches that one of the reasons to eat is to make memories, to build relationships. “Your body is what got you here, into Division I athletics,” Christensen will tell athletes. “Let’s work with that body.”
Stuart likes to foster encouraging environments around food by keeping things light. Her players like Brio Bowls’ acai bowls. They also keep Sour Patch Kids on hand during matches, which might sound silly, but it makes sense: They provide quick bursts of energy.
“That way we didn't have a mid-game slump because of what we ate,” said Jamie Streit, a freshman outside hitter. “So she knew all that kind of stuff, which I really didn't know before.”
There’s a reason why athletes like Streit trust Christensen, though: She’s a former athlete herself. As a student, Christensen ran track at Idaho State, which gives her credibility among everybody she works with.
“So she gets it and understands the lifestyle and all that goes into it,” Downey said.
“She understands what some of them are going through,” Stuart said, “so they really kinda hit it off.”
“She really gets any of the troubles they're going through,” said Beth Hickey, Christensen’s intern and cross country runner. “They might be complaining that, oh, we have no time to cook or how hard it is to eat healthy as an athlete, and she just doesn't brush it aside.”
In truth, that’s what engineers the entire operation. It’s what drives Christensen to meet all these athletes’ needs. She knows what it’s like, waking up at 6 a.m., going to work out, walking to class, going to this meeting and that meeting, wrapping it all up with an evening practice. She estimates she went to 80% of them hungry. “Just because your schedule is so busy. So busy,” Christensen says. “I was young and I wasn’t prepared. I didn’t have the things I needed on hand.”
In those days, Idaho State didn’t have anyone like her. There was no nutritionist, no dietician, nobody to counsel student-athletes on how to incorporate the right foods into their hectic lives. So Christensen decided to become just that. It makes her one of just five registered dieticians in Idaho, which is the easier way of reading off her credentials: CSSD, Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics.
To earn that title, you have to go through the wringer: A year-long internship, a masters degree, plus 3,000 hours in the field. In Christensen’s office, a cozy room in the first hallway of the sports medicine building, she keeps a framed reminder of her certification. When she makes her way around the rest of the building, she interacts with people who can see she’s earned it.
“You can tell she genuinely cares for the athlete,” strength and conditioning coach Brandon Stephens says, “not not just as a performer, but as a human.”
***
Where does Christensen go from here? It can feel like she’s accomplished everything she can in her role: She’s changed student-athletes’ lives for the better, helping them identify the right foods and snacks for lifestyles that never quite slow down. She’s fostered better body images for players who struggle in that department. She’s helped international students adjust to life stateside.
“She seems to make time for it all,” Thiros says.
Her work is never quite done, but what Christensen and her colleagues are really working on is the sports medicine building’s fueling station, which is still on hiatus thanks to the pandemic. Previously, it acted like a one-stop shop for athletes recovering from a workout, an arrangement of smoothies, fruits, cheeses, bagels, sandwiches, everything. “We’re hoping those will open any minute now,” Christensen says.
Idaho State does have miniature versions, one at Davis Field and one at Holt Arena, but those don’t have everything the school hopes the one in the sports medicine building will. Dairy West, which Christensen sung praises of, recently approved funding for it. So now it’s just about waiting.
At the center will be Christensen, who must have a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating. Tilton says she felt an instant connection with her. Devlin says she enjoyed the volleyball team’s weekly meetings with her last season. Downey, the soccer coach, said she has even used her health savvy to help recruit prospective players. One thing reverberates through all the commentary, though: She has revolutionized the sports programs at Idaho State.
“I do feel that I have helped change the direction of lives many times,” Christensen says. “Taking an athlete who is on track for really, really unhealthy eating patterns — maybe on track for an eating disorder — and I’ve been able to say, actually, let’s think about this, let’s learn this, let’s empower ourselves this way. It not only helps that athlete, but it can help the next generation.”