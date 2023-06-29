Not everyone knew Mario Landeros when he joined the Gate City Grays two weeks ago. He had several college teammates on the squad, several guys from Eastern Oregon he played with during the spring, but otherwise, he was a stranger to the rest of the ballplayers.
We’ve all been there. You join the party late. You only know a few people. You feel a little out of place.
Grays manager Rhys Pope described the rest of the team’s feelings toward Landeros, at least to begin with, this way: “I'm not really sure who this guy is.”
“I mean, it's pretty easy when the guy goes 7-for-10 in his first two games,” Pope laughed. “Everybody was like, hey, this guy is pretty good.”
If you’re new to a team, there may be no better way to introduce yourself than to produce the way Landeros has since June 17, his first game in the blue and red laundry: .571 batting average, 1.371 OPS, 12 hits (four for extra bases), nine RBI, plus a reliable presence behind the plate as the team’s starting catcher.
Landeros is swinging a bat so hot it might erupt like a firework, and to understand how the Grays (9-5) have now won seven straight games, we might as well start there. The Grays haven’t lost since Landeros first entered the lineup. They’ve dispatched opponents by enormous margins: 10-0 and 8-3 over the Providence Wolverines, 15-5 over the Idaho Cutthroats, 14-4 over the Brigham City Peaches, 18-0 and 10-0 over Providence, and most recently, 12-5 over the Logan Royals on Wednesday night at Halliwell Park.
Their bats have sizzled in that stretch, but individually, few have scorched like Landeros’. Eastern Oregon’s season stretched into early June, which is why he joined the Grays late, but he’s made up for the seven games he missed by delivering in the biggest spots. Take his outing in Wednesday’s game. In the fourth frame, Landeros laced a two-run double into the right-center gap, handing the Grays a 5-3 lead. One inning later, he padded the lead with another two-run double, this one into the same spot in the outfield.
“I was sitting changeup, just something straight. I just left off everything that was off-speed,” Landeros said. Yeah. “He finally threw me something straight, and I just attacked on it. The next at-bat, same thing. I was sitting curveball. He threw me a second-pitch curveball. I just attacked it.”
As for what those swings did for the club? “It’s a big emotion trigger for the team,” Landeros said. “It kinda brings everybody up, everyone’s in a good space. So for me personally, I'm on a higher pedestal. I feel good. And it leads to my catching performances being better, being smoother, being more confident back there.”
Turns out, that’s the key to Landeros’ approach. “The big thing with him is he's gotta stay relaxed,” Pope said. “Sometimes he gets so amped up and sees the ball and kinda gets those beach ball eyes.” Ask Landeros himself and he’ll tell you something similar. He wants to take things easy, to just do his thing.
“That’s kinda my goal to start off,” Landeros said. “Just trying to be smooth out there.”
He’s helping the Grays do the same. It’s one thing that they’ve won seven in a row. It’s another that they knocked off one of the Northern Utah League’s best teams on Wednesday evening. Logan took the lead with one run in the first frame. The Grays answered with one in the second, then another in the third. That’s when they grabbed the doors to the floodgates and pried them open like Hulk. They plated sixth in the fourth, getting an RBI single from Easton Watterson, Landeros’ second two-run two-bagger, an RBI single from Brayden Pieper, an RBI groundout from Michael Christensen, a run via passed ball.
The Grays never had trouble the rest of the way. That sets them up nicely for their next stretch of schedule, which includes Monday’s home game against the Cutthroats and next Friday’s road test against the Smithfield Blue Sox, the team that ended their season in last summer’s playoffs.
Whatever happens in those games, well, Landeros will no longer be a stranger to his teammates. He’s made sure of that at the plate.
“My approach is just try to be calm and smooth,” Landeros said. “The more calm you are, the better you’re gonna see the ball, the better you’re gonna commit to one pitch. That's been my mentality for the last year, and I've been performing pretty good with it.”
