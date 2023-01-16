Alfred Jordan Jr. might be more well-traveled than some men twice his senior. Jordan calls St. Louis home, but check out the list of places he’s lived — and played football — and you wonder if he’s in his early 20s or early 40s: Arizona. Mississippi. Kansas. California. That would add up to lots of stops on a long road trip. Jordan has made all of them in the last four years.
“Just patience, perseverance,” Jordan said. “Being able to adapt to my situations and just growing from everything I learned from day to day, week to week. Just taking it all in and just learning as I go.”
So like someone in their 40s, Jordan has made a decision: He’d like to settle down. That’s why he committed to Idaho State this weekend. He becomes the third pledge for new head coach Cody Hawkins and his staff, which took over about a month ago — and, in truth, isn’t entirely filled out yet.
But they sold Jordan by selling him on their potential: How ISU can change, the changes they plan on making both schematically and culturally, their pedigrees and how they can — how they will — lead to brighter days in Pocatello.
“Really just the coaching staff,” Jordan said, explaining why he chose the Bengals. “Every coach that became a part of the coaching staff, they were very welcoming. They were very open. They told me what I could bring to the team and how I can be an asset. Just the environment as well. The city of (Pocatello) is a beautiful city. I like where I’m coming.”
Jordan fills a real need for ISU. Over the offseason, the Bengals bid farewell to their two best receivers, second-team All-Big Sky selection Xavier Guillory and Benji Omayebu, both of whom have transferred to other schools. Besides, that position group never quite realized its potential last fall, wracked by injuries to pieces like Jalen Johnson and Christian Fredericksen.
But talking about Jordan without talking about the journey he’s walked would be like talking about Tom Brady without talking about his time in New England. Jordan hails from St. Louis, but before he became a high schooler, he moved to Avondale, Arizona, a Phoenix suburb. There, he played at La Joya Community High, blossoming as a running back and cornerback. Arizona Varsity, a Rivals affiliate that covers Arizona high school football, named Jordan its 6A Dual Back of the Year.
When he graduated in 2019, Jordan elected to go the JUCO route, attending Coahoma Community College in Mississippi. Soon, disaster hit. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” Jordan said. Here’s what happened: In the team’s season-opener, Jordan was returning a kickoff. He expected his blockers to go right. They went left. He tried to use a quick cut to escape a tackler, but an opponent used his helmet to tackle Jordan right on his knee.
That hyper-extended Jordan’s knee. The bigger problem: It also tore his ACL. He fielded questions from family and friends from Arizona, who had traveled for the game: What happened? Where’d you go? Doctors told him to expect a 10-month recovery period. Jordan felt ready to return after six months, jogging and running after just half a year. “I was determined,” Jordan said.
“But,” he added, “that following year at Coahoma, they didn't think I was ready.”
Jordan wanted to leave Coahama. He thought he could have. Only problem: He didn’t have any film. “So I kinda just stuck it out,” Jordan said. “End up being a blessing, just so I could get my associates.”
When he earned that degree, in May 2022, he was ready to move on. He chose Garden City Community College in Kansas. Only that didn’t last long. “They wanted some DI bouncebacks instead of me,” Jordan said. So before he could enroll in a full semester, Jordan was on the move again.
This time, he found a home at Riverside City College in California, where he played a full season last fall. His numbers: 17 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns. In his best game, a win over Fullerton, he hauled in three catches for 88 yards and a score. That was enough to catch the attention of Hawkins and Co.
Jordan describes himself as a fast guy, an electric receiver who can impact the game at multiple positions. He’s a fan of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams — so much so that when Jordan took a visit to ISU this weekend, where he ate at Elmer’s and visited Lava Hot Springs, he took a picture where he’s balancing on one leg, spreading his arms out in a karate celebration.
Turns out, Williams also hails from St. Louis, where he attended Cardinal Ritter College Prep, the same school Jordan was set to attend before he moved to Arizona. So he mimed Williams’ favorite touchdown celebration for some pictures. Now Jordan has a chance to do it in real life — this time in the orange and black laundry.
“My first touchdown with Idaho State,” Jordan said, “that might be the same thing.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
