Editor’s note: Idaho State announced recently that it has extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney through the 2026-27 season. This has prompted Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger to look at the state of Bengal men’s basketball: Where it has been, where it is today and what the future holds. This is the first of a three-part series. Today: making memories.
Idaho State’s men’s basketball team has its head man for the next several seasons.
Cameron Hicks came of age as a Bengal fan during the “Herb Ball” era of Idaho State men’s basketball. It was the 1990s and Herb Williams, who came to ISU after serving as an assistant to the legendary Judd Heathcote at Michigan State, was slowly building a talented, athletic group of players into a Big Sky contender.
“In those early Herb Williams days, I remember they finished sixth or seventh in the Big Sky, but you could see the level of athlete he was recruiting here,” said Hicks, who still lives in Pocatello and works in the mortgage business. “I was still in junior high school then, but I was old enough to know the level of athlete was different. I’m not saying they don’t get anybody like that anymore at ISU, but I’m saying they’re a lot fewer and far between.”
To fans of Hicks’ vintage, the Herb Ball era are the golden years of ISU men’s basketball. It took Williams and his staff a few years to build a contender, and unfortunately, it all fell apart too soon. But for a couple of seasons, being in Holt Arena to watch athletes like Terence Fleming, Donnell Morgan, Jim Potter and Lorenzo Watkins was the place to be for students and members of the community.
The apex came in the 1993-94 season, when the Bengals finished 19-8 overall and 10-4 to tie Weber State for the Big Sky Conference regular season title. Bengal fans like Hicks could see the rise in the level of play, and they started packing Holt Arena for home games. ISU averaged more than 4,500 fans for its 12 home games that season, which included non-conference matchups with Gonzaga and Washington — two power programs that would never consider playing at Big Sky schools these days.
“I just remember the energy Herb Williams brought those few years,” said Eric Colaianni, who was an ISU student in radiographic sciences, graduating in 1996. Colaianni now lives and works in the medical imaging business in Boise. “I just remember how amped up it got for Jim Potter’s junior and senior years (1993-94, 94-95). Those were some pretty fun years to sit in (the student section). It was pretty rowdy back then. I remember (Boise State athletic director) Gene Bleymaier had to come sit in front of us once because the students sat behind the Boise State bench.”
The smallest crowd for an ISU Big Sky Conference game at Holt Arena in 1993-94 was 4,729, against Weber State. The other six all drew at least 5,000 fans — the Boise State crowd was 7,138 and Idaho drew 8,311.
“The best basketball game I remember was in Holt Arena when we beat Boise State (79-77), in large part due to Terence Fleming,” Hicks said of the University of Georgia transfer who averaged 15.6 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in his one season as a Bengal. “He became one of my all-time favorite Bengals. He went crazy in that game. He had a dunk — I was sitting behind the hoop when he got a steal and a break away in front of (BSU’s) Damon Archibald, and I just remember him being a 6-foot guard and he went down and threw it down with authority and that basically sealed the game. I just remember being so excited about that because they (Boise State) were a dang good team.”
So good, in fact, the Broncos deflated the Bengal dream of returning to the NCAA tournament by upsetting the Bengals 85-81, in the conference tournament championship game that was played in Boise before 9,166 fans later that March.
Idaho State returned Potter, Watkins and Morgan the next season, finishing 18-10, but just 7-7 for a disappointing fourth place in the Big Sky. The Bengals beat Boise State in the first round of the conference tournament, but ISU's season ended with a second-round loss to host Weber State.
Little did anyone know at that time, but the 1994-1995 season would be a watershed, not only for Idaho State, but for all Big Sky Conference men’s basketball. Boise State and Idaho would depart the league after the 1996 campaign, largely driven by their ascendance to Division I football. Their departure and other structural changes in college basketball would drive down attendance conference wide over the next two decades. And Idaho State would not win another Big Sky title, or even seriously challenge for one during that time.
While the Herb Ball era may be the most recent to generate warm fuzzies for nostalgic Bengal followers, ISU fans of a certain age will never forget the late 1970s. Jim Killingsworth, a tough, no-nonsense former junior college coach from California, resided over the most successful period of Idaho State men’s basketball. Killingsworth arrived in Pocatello from Cerritos Junior College for the 1971-72 season, and he immediately led the Bengals to an 8-6, second-place finish in the conference.
“Killer” then took ISU to three regular season titles, two conference tournament championships and two trips to the NCAA tournament, culminating with the 1976-77 team’s trip to the Elite Eight, where ISU shocked the basketball world with a win over UCLA — at that time still the preeminent name in the sport.
“We played in the Minidome (now Holt Arena) and we averaged more fans than they can fit in Reed Gym,” recalled Steve Hayes, the 7-foot center from nearby Aberdeen, who was the focal point of that Elite Eight team. “We had games with Utah State, Weber State, Boise State that would draw between 5,000 and 7,000 fans. There was a lot of fan support. We had fans that would travel a lot too. We had fans that would go to Boise State or down to Weber State for games. It was a great atmosphere.”
Killingsworth had a reputation for developing good big men, and in Hayes and 6-10 California junior college transfer Jeff Cook, he paired two players on that 1976-77 team who would go on to have lengthy NBA careers. Killer also used his California JC roots to bring in talented guard Ed Thompson and wing man Greg Griffin.
“I think the biggest thing was that Killer developed players,” said Hayes, who recently retired from an oil company in Texas and is building a home in the Twin Falls area. “Jeff (Cook) was a tall player, he lived in California, he got passed over by some bigger schools. I was here at a small town. He (Killingsworth) developed us. I was in one-on-one workouts all four years I was here… I think he really worked on the big guys, seeing we had potential and developed us. We didn’t come right out of high school able to play D-I basketball, but it didn’t take us long to get there.”
Killingsworth’s teams also had the advantage of playing in what was then considered an innovative and modern facility. The Minidome opened in 1970, and it was deemed worthy to host first-round NCAA tournament games after the 1973-74 and 1976-77 seasons. Thirty years later, the Bengal men would abandon what had become Holt Arena because it was too cold and drafty, with a roof that occasionally allowed leakage onto the basketball court below. And there was no longer the demand for the 8,000 fans Holt could accommodate.
Long-time Bengal fans aren’t infatuated with just great teams. They have memories of talented players from not-so great teams. The Bengals of the 1960s and early 1970s didn’t enjoy great team success — the best ISU finish in the newly-created Big Sky Conference in the 1960s was third place — but ISU had a penchant for producing entertaining individual performers.
“Oh my gosh, the basketball in the 1960s was phenomenal,” said Gary Pitkin, who graduated from ISU with both undergraduate and graduate degrees during that decade and is now retired in Boise. “I mean we had athletes that would boggle the mind. They had just really great athletes and they’d just pack Reed Gym. You had to hang from the rafters if you got in a little late. They were exceptional.”
Future ISU Hall of Famers like Art Crump (16, 24.7 and 22.7 points per game from 1961-1964), Dave Wagnon (32.5 points a game in 1965-66), and future NBA player Ron Boone (22.3 and 21.3 in 1966-68) all entertained the Reed Gym patrons. Then along came Willie Humes, a 6-foot-2 guard from Vincennes Junior College in Indiana in 1969.
“(ISU Coach) Dan Miller had told me about Willie, but I didn’t see him play until the season opener — Dec. 1, 1969, against Boise State,” recalled long-time ISU Sports Information Director Glenn Alford. “Willie (Humes) put up 51, which ties him with himself for the second-highest one-game total in school history.
“His last basket, if there’d been a three-point line, he’d have been way behind it and he fell out of bounds as it went in. I was working radio. Bob Paul was doing play-by-play while I kept the scorebook and gave him finger signals for the number of points the scorer had. I ran out of ways to signal how many points Willie scored. How do you signal 39 points? We scored 119 against the Broncos and the place went nuts.”
As that season went on, word about Humes and his teammates started to circulate and Reed Gym began selling out. ISU finished 13-11 overall, 11-4 for second place in the Big Sky. “It was the best atmosphere for basketball I’ve ever seen in Reed,” Alford said. “We scored lots of points… We won our last four and two of them were 124-97 over Montana State and 124-100 over Montana."
Humes still holds the Big Sky Conference record for career scoring average, 31.5 per game.
Post-Killingsworth, who departed for Oklahoma State after the 1977 season, Idaho State had another “must-see” guard, Lawrence Butler, a 6-3 junior college transfer from Glasgow, Missouri. Butler averaged 23.7 and 30.1 points a game during his two seasons in Pocatello, which spanned 1977-79. His senior season, he edged Larry Bird for the national scoring title, posting games of 41 points against both UNLV and Boise State.
If you want to go back to the “ancient history” days, Idaho State was a regional basketball power in the 1950s, when the Bengals played in the old Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, which included schools like Colorado College, Colorado School of Mines, Montana State, Northern Colorado and Western State. The RMAC was considered the equivalent of today’s Division I, and Idaho State qualified for seven NCAA tournaments by winning RMAC conference championships in the 1950s.
And perhaps the ultimate outlier in Bengal magical mystery nostalgia tours would be provided by the 1986-87 team, which finished fifth in the Big Sky Conference regular season, only to stun Boise State, Idaho and Nevada to win the conference tournament and qualify for the NCAA tournament with a 15-15 record. Not surprisingly, the Bengals were “rewarded” with a No. 16 seed and were crushed by No. 1-ranked UNLV in the NCAA first round game, but a lot of Bengal fans traveled to Salt Lake City to bask in the glow of an NCAA tournament berth.
Good teams, great players, good times, great memories.
“I’ll always be a Bengal fan,” Hicks said. “Not only did I grow up a Bengal fan, but there are those fleeting moments when they have an amazing performance and it’s like the fabric that binds us to them. It gives us a glimpse, those special seasons. Even the lows — it’s like I’ve seen the highs, like the 2002 and 2003 football seasons, and even though that was 20 years ago, if it was done then, it can be done again.”
Can it? Where does Idaho State basketball stand now? Why haven’t the Bengals seriously contended for a championship for 30 years? Why has Big Sky Conference basketball as a whole slipped so precipitously? And what can be done about both? That leads to our next installment: How did we get here?
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.