Steve Hayes ISU

Former Idaho State men's basketball player Steve Hayes.

 ISU Athletics

Editor’s note: Idaho State announced recently that it has extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney through the 2026-27 season. This has prompted Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger to look at the state of Bengal men’s basketball: Where it has been, where it is today and what the future holds. This is the first of a three-part series. Today: making memories.

Cameron Hicks came of age as a Bengal fan during the “Herb Ball” era of Idaho State men’s basketball. It was the 1990s and Herb Williams, who came to ISU after serving as an assistant to the legendary Judd Heathcote at Michigan State, was slowly building a talented, athletic group of players into a Big Sky contender.

Ed Thompson ISU

Former Idaho State men's basketball player Ed Thompson.
Willie Humes ISU

Former Idaho State men's basketball player Willie Humes (No. 12).
 

