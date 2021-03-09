Idaho State arrived in Boise on Tuesday night, able to rest on Wednesday after earning just its first bye in the Big Sky Conference tournament in a half-decade.
Coming off a 13-10 regular-season record and an 8-6 mark in the conference, the Bengals earned the No. 4 seed in this week’s conference tourney and will play five-seed Montana State on Thursday at 2 p.m., a squad ISU failed to see in the regular season after the Bobcats encountered COVID trouble.
That series accounted for two of the six Big Sky games Idaho State had canceled this season. Throw in the barrage of non-DI contests that were officially nixed and another handful that didn’t even become official before COVID popped up, and it’s hard to quantify the roller coaster the Bengals endured this year.
Amidst the chaos, though, Idaho State prevailed to post one of its best seasons in the last decade.
If the Bengals win their first Big Sky title since 1987 this week, it would be unexpected yet not unbelievable. That Idaho State has reached the point where such grand thoughts aren’t seen as glimmers of false hope should be counted as a success in and of itself.
Regardless of what transpires in Boise, this season was one the Bengals won’t soon forget. Here are the five most important moments of the year, ordered chronologically.
1. Oct. 15, 2020 — Big Sky releases 20-game conference schedule
Idaho State’s offseason felt like driving a beat-up car your parents handed down. Every day seemed to bring about a new problem, some issue that required a maintenance check and a few bills.
In early October, Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney spoke with a new reporter for the first time and shared his chaos. He held up a white piece of paper that had what used to be the Bengals’ schedule. Looney and the Bengals had spent months constructing it before the NCAA pushed back the season start date to Nov. 25 and every conference began adopting their own COVID protocols.
Looney had to scrap most of that original schedule. He salvaged some of the contests, or simply moved around some dates. But all that time worrying about who can play and who can’t was an extra stressor that coaches don’t want to deal with two months before the season.
In mid-October, Idaho State dealt with COVID for the first time. Someone on the Bengals contracted the virus and a small group of close contacts were quarantined. Two weeks later, that group returned to practice … and then someone else got the virus, sidelining the whole team for another 14 days. In total, Idaho State went a whole month without practicing.
Nothing went right for the Bengals in October. No matter how frequently they got an oil change, smoke kept billowing under the hood.
The only real moment of hope and good fortune was on Oct. 15, when the Big Sky released its 20-game basketball schedule. This was helpful for a few reasons. First, it finally gave ISU a structure to work within when scheduling its non-conference opponents. It knew when the first game could be played and when the conference season began. Everything in the middle was open.
Next, the move made non-conference scheduling less of an issue. The Big Sky in May had reduced its conference slate to 16 games, which forced teams to schedule more non-con games. With the move back to 20, four more games were already written in with pen, which gave Looney and Co. more time to focus on their team.
2. Nov. 29, 2020 — Idaho State gets more than a week off after starting the season 0-3
Idaho State began its season with a multi-team event in Santa Clara and, well, it was not pretty. The Bengals fell to Santa Clara, Nicholls State and UC Davis and committed a staggering 69 turnovers, which put ISU in the bottom five in the country.
It wasn’t just that the Bengals looked bad, they looked discombobulated. In hindsight, it makes sense. As mentioned above, because of COVID just before the season began, ISU went 28 days without getting a full practice in. For a squad with so many newcomers, no wonder the Bengals looked like they hadn’t played together.
“It’s a really weird year. We lost a lot of practice time before we played those first games, and we had 13 brand-new players who had never played in a Division I game before,” Looney said. “If every other person out there was panicking, I was trying not to.”
Just over a week after that UC Davis loss, the Bengals fell to Utah in Salt Lake City, an expected defeat to a Pac-12 competitor. But they looked better. Plus, in that week stretch, ISU had four teams cancel games because of the virus. Just playing seemed like a win. And even though the Bengals lost to the Utes by 16, they didn’t play all that bad considering their opponent.
After the 0-3 start, many figured it would be like last year again. Another disappointing year for ISU. Yet, no one in the locker room was panicking.
“I remember thinking that – obviously it was disappointing, we didn’t play great – but I think that we all had a positive attitude and mindset,” guard Austin Smellie said. “It’s not like we were defeated. We knew it was going to be a long season.”
3. Dec. 22, 2020 — Ryan Looney gives an impassioned speech after Bengals drop Big-Sky opener
In its Big Sky opener, Idaho State showed just how good it could it be … then showed just how bad it could be. The Bengals got up early at Northern Colorado, but the Bears went on a 17-0 run midway through the second half and picked up a 69-64 win.
ISU’s turnaround time for the second game was less than 24 hours, which meant Looney didn’t have time for a practice to smooth out all the edges of his young team.
Instead, that night, he huddled the Bengals in the suite of his Greeley hotel room. He threw film up on the TV and chewed into his team. He ran through all the work coaches go through to create a scouting report, all the details that go into it. Then he showed them how they lost to Northern Colorado by not following the scouting report.
“I remember him going over the scouting report and being like, ‘If you don’t know every single bit of this, you’re not prepared to win,’” Smellie said of Looney.
“I told them if they wanted to show up and just play and not pay attention to a scouting report,” Looney said that week, “or how to score on offense against a certain team, or how important it is to guard your individual player a certain way, they maybe should have signed up to play at a little bit lower level.”
It was a wake-up call for the Bengals, who ended the night by breaking into groups and watching film late into the night.
It paid off. The next day, Idaho State earned its first Big Sky win of the season with a commanding 71-56 victory over the Bears. That afternoon, Looney said it was the most prepared the Bengals had ever been in his two years in Pocatello.
The Bengals celebrated the occasion. Water flew like fireworks around the visitor’s locker room that afternoon, the floor getting so soaked that assistant coach Davis Furman slid through the floor on his belly.
4. Feb. 13, 2021 — Daxton Carr drills last-second 3-pointer to help ISU sweep Idaho
Prepping for the Idaho series in early February, Idaho State assistant coach Chris McMillian told the Bengals that if they swept the Vandals he would jump into the rec center pool.
The deal wasn’t too advantageous for McMillian. Idaho hadn’t won a game. Surely the Bengals were going to get a sweep in Pocatello. It seemed like even more of a certainty after they beat the Vandals by 26 in the first game.
The second contest brought out a different Idaho team, a pissed-off squad that seemed determined to get a victory. The Vandals started to hit all the shots they missed in the first game and played about 10 times harder on defense.
And they were 10 seconds away from their first victory. That’s when Idaho State forward Daxton Carr – who hadn’t scored a point all day – drilled a contested 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, where the Bengals won handily.
"The first game of that series, we felt like we played some of our best basketball of the year,” Furman said. “Then the second game was a real gut-check where we had to find a way to win."
McMillian of course got wet soon after but, so pumped by the victory, the entire coaching staff and a number of players decided to join him.
“I thought that was a big weekend for us, having to win in two completely different ways,” Looney said. “We learned a lesson about adversity. At no point were things in that game going good for us, but we still had to wipe it away and respond.”
5. March 3, 2021 — Bengals knock off conference’s top team, Eastern Washington, on the road
Last week, Idaho State was on the bubble to earn a bye in the Big Sky Tournament, something it hadn’t done since 2016. The Bengals were tied with Montana State while Portland State was lurking just a game behind.
If ISU got swept, as most expected it would against an Eastern Washington team that was then the Big Sky leader, there was a decent chance the Bengals have to arrive in Boise a day earlier.
Up seven with three minutes to play, the Eagles had game No. 1 in the bag. Then ISU forward Gedeon Buzangu drilled two free throws, Carr drilled a 3, Brayden Parker hit a triple and the Bengals made a few more free throws. It all felt like a blur. Then the buzzer sounded.
The final: 68-63 ISU.
The bye was all but locked up. ISU's confidence soared. And its place among the top teams in the conference was solidified.
“We knew going into that series that if we wanted a bye, we could control our destiny by picking up a win,” Furman said. “Being able to beat the team picked to win the league at their place with that added pressure was a pretty exciting win to get.”
“To go travel somewhere and win on their home floor is a really tough thing to do,” guard Robert Ford III said. “It showed we can beat anybody in the league.”