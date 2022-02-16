Seton Sobolewski sat in front of a table last week, moments removed from his Idaho State club’s third straight win, when he thought about the team’s upcoming road trip. The Bengals faced contests against Northern Colorado on Thursday and against Sacramento State on Saturday, a grueling two-game road stretch as the conference races heats up.
That’s when his eyes lit up. He smiled.
“It reminds me of the old Big Sky,” Sobolewski said. “In the old Big Sky, the partners were Northern Arizona and Sac State. It wasn’t quite as far, but you’re still flying. Or Portland State with Eastern Washington — before Idaho was even in the Big Sky. So you were flying a lot. You were used to it.”
Point is, you're going to get long odds on trying to surprise Sobolewski, who is coaching his 14th season at Idaho State. Ahead of the Bengals’ two-game road stretch this weekend, against Northern Colorado at noon Thursday and Sacramento State at 3 p.m. Saturday, that will be particularly important — as will about a zillion other things. Let’s get into them here.
Idaho State (16-8, 12-3 Big Sky), which leads the conference by a half game, has beaten Northern Colorado once. The Bengals fell to Sacramento State. Both of those games happened in the last few weeks, and in both, ISU faced a problem it has all season: How do we defend imposing post players without one of our own?
In that department, Bengals have experienced varying degrees of success, going back and forth like a swing at a playground. In their loss to the Hornets earlier this season, 6-foot-5 post Isnelle Natabou — the conference’s leading rebounder — changed the game on the interior, posting 21 points on just 10 shots, including seven free throws. The Bengals’ only true forward is 6-foot-2 Ellie Smith, but she isn’t quite the bruiser Natabou is, which forced ISU — in that game and beyond — to double team, or try to deny post entries entirely.
Idaho State fared better against Northern Colorado forward Kurstyn Harden, a 6-foot-3 forward in the ilk of Natabou: A battering ram underneath who commands double teams. But in that Jan. 29 win, Idaho State limited Harden to 10 points. She did shoot eight free throws, drawing fouls when the Bengals couldn’t stop her altogether, but they rallied to her and forced the Bears to find offense elsewhere.
For Idaho State, that may factor into this contest more than any other element.
“We’re working on ways to collectively do a better job of guarding the post,” Sobolewski said. “It’s got to be a group effort. We just are not built where we can guard a really good post player 1-on-1, especially a post player with size like they have. They’re both 6-3, 6-5, both 200 pounds or more. We just can’t physically match up with that.”
That’s no knock on the Bengals, though, not necessarily. They built this roster to play fast, switch screens, beat teams with a lethal combination of smarts and athleticism. For the most part, they’ve succeeded on those fronts. It cuts both ways, though. The ugly side surfaces when ISU matches up against teams that can overwhelm them with sheer size.
That’s what Natabou did in Sacramento State’s 73-57 win back on Jan. 27. She scored those 21 points, sure, but she also earned what felt like a gazillion free throws. That gave the Hornets chances to widen their lead. It hurt the Bengals, but so did guard Lianna Tillman, the conference’s leading scorer, who went for 26. So ISU slid in the conference standings.
But since then, Idaho State has won four of its last five games, surging back into the driver’s seat in the conference standings. In a win over Montana last weekend, ISU played some of its best post defense all season. The Bengals fronted the Griz posts, forcing them to lob it underneath, and when that happened, ISU brought a double team to create a mess of bodies around the basket.
That’s what Sobolewski means by group effort.
Still, the Bengals can thank a few individuals for the way they’ve rebounded since that loss. On Saturday, senior Callie Bourne recorded 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, which is about as complete a game as you can play. It was encouraging for the Bengals, but particularly because she missed about a month with a clavicle injury. Now she looks more like herself, more like the tough, athletic, smart combo guard she’s always been.
“That was a glimpse of what we saw out of her last year,” Sobolewski said. “Not every game, but I think that level of production is what she was able to give…. I think she’s capable of that on any given night.”
Much of the same goes for Tomekia Whitman, whose position is guard, but it’s more accurate to describe her as a swiss army knife. She does most everything for ISU: Scores, rebounds, passes, defends like the opponent personally insulted her. She’s scored in double figures in 10 of ISU’s last 11 games, including a 22-point showing on Saturday and a 19-point outing before that.
Sobolewski laughed when he considered Whitman’s production, joking that he tends to say the same things about her because she’s so consistent, but that’s just it: She’s reliable as death and taxes, as dependable as the sun rising in the morning, as consistent as the daily Worlde stumping you with ordinary words.
That’s what Idaho State is trying to become as a whole. After this road swing, the Bengals face three more regular-season games. Then, the Big Sky tournament starts in early March. You’ll never get anyone on the team to admit they’re looking forward to that, mostly because they aren’t, but the truth is with such a veteran team, the Bengals are trying to return to the NCAA Tournament.
Baby steps, though.