Throughout the NFL season, we’ll check in with former Idaho State football players and other notable locals currently in the NFL. Here’s an update after Week 3.
Taysom Hill (Highland HS) — BYU, New Orleans Saints
Hill was a major talking point after Sunday night’s Green Bay-New Orleans game. Unfortunately for the Highland alum and the Saints, it was for all the wrong reasons, as Hill’s lost fumble early in the fourth quarter helped the Packers to a 37-30 win.
With the game tied at 27 early in the fourth, Hill, in at quarterback, kept on an option but had the ball punched from his hands by Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith, who then recovered for the Packers at their own 43-yard line.
Green Bay kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive to go up 30-27, and the Saints never got back even.
For the game, Hill finished with two carries for six yards, one catch for one yard, and one tackle.
New Orleans (1-2) plays the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit.
Josh Hill (Blackfoot HS) — Idaho State, New Orleans Saints
Hill was active and played 20 snaps for the Saints on Sunday night in their loss to the Packers, but recorded no stats.
Dirk Koetter — Idaho State (1977, 79-81), Atlanta Falcons
Koetter’s offense gained 371 total yards against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons lost their third consecutive game to start the season, 30-26.
After back-to-back collapses in the last two weeks against the Cowboys and Bears, Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn could be in jeopardy of losing his job.
If that happens, Koetter, the offensive coordinator, could be in line to be named the interim head coach.
Koetter, a longtime NFL coordinator, was previously the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-18, compiling a three-year record of 19-29.