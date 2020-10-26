Throughout the NFL season, we’ll check in with former Idaho State football players and other notable locals currently in the NFL. Here’s an update after Week 7.
Taysom Hill (Highland HS) — BYU, New Orleans Saints
Hill completed one pass on one attempt, ran the ball once and was targeted once in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The run was the most successful, as Hill converted a 3rd-and-2 from the Carolina 10-yard line with a 6-yard run on New Orleans' first drive.
The Saints went on to score a touchdown on the next play.
Hill did not make a catch on his one target in the second quarter, but later completed his only pass of the game to fellow Eastern Idaho native Josh Hill for 0 yards.
The Saints (4-2) play the Chicago Bears this week.
Josh Hill (Blackfoot HS) — Idaho State, New Orleans Saints
As mentioned, Hill caught a pass from Taysom Hill in the Saints' win over Carolina. That was the tight end's lone target of the game.
Dirk Koetter — Idaho State (1977, 79-81), Atlanta Falcons
A week, another collapse for the Atlanta Falcons, who lost 23-22 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Falcons' Koetter-directed offense gained 388 total yards and turned the ball over just once, but scored just 22 points, with eight of those coming late in the game when the Lions, trying to get the ball back, let Falcons running back Todd Gurley score a touchdown.
The strategy worked, as the Lions went on to score the winning touchdown with no time left.
Despite the loss, Koetter's offense ranks sixth in the NFL in total offense with 401 yards per game through seven games.
The Falcons (1-6) play at Carolina this week.