Most American Legion baseball players spend about one to two years in Single A.
Alex Winn was there for three.
But he finally got his shot with Pocatello’s AA Runnin’ Rebels. And the starting ace has certainly made the most of it.
Winn has helped the Runnin’ Rebels reach the American Legion Northwest Regionals for the first time since 1988. They will open up the eight-team, double-elimination tournament against the Portland Barbers at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Gillette, Wyoming. The game will be live-streamed on mylocalradio.com.
“It makes you feel pretty smart that you made the right decision,” said Runnin’ Rebels head coach Nick Sorrell with a laugh. “But when you give a kid an opportunity, and he flourishes with that, that’s what youth sports are all about. Giving them that opportunity and that chance to see what they can do on a big stage.”
Those never really came around for the soon-to-be Pocatello High School senior prior to this summer. He kind of got lost in the fold on a Thunder team that cruised to a state championship in the spring. They went 20-2 — only losing to a pair of out-of-state teams in an Arizona tournament — and featured five all-state players.
“I didn’t even get to touch the mound because our team was just super loaded. I was never needed,” Winn said. “So going into Legion, I didn’t really expect too much out of it.”
Honestly, having to play a fourth consecutive year for Pocatello’s Single A program, was a real possibility for him, he admits.
Sorrell had something else in mind, though.
“He was always one of the top kids in terms of stats, ability and things like that. So of course he was on our radar. But we just hadn’t had a lot of turnover in terms of kids leaving the program,” Sorrell said. “So he just said, ‘I’m gonna get as many reps as I can in Single A and then when my chance comes, I’m gonna make the most of it.’ And I thought the time was now.”
But making the AA team was just the half of it. Winn now had to go out and earn his place.
“Coach Sorrell told me that I’d be fighting for a starting spot and I might start off the year kind of slow,” Winn said. “So I kind of took that as a challenge to make it into the starting nine by the end of the year.”
However, he didn’t need nearly that long. Winn was penciled in by the season opener when he ripped a double.
And Sorrell continued to not only keep him in the lineup, but trust him more and more on the hill. So much so that Winn became his ace with clutch performances against the likes of the Idaho Falls Bandits, who were the two-time reigning state champions and won American Legion World Series titles in 2019 and 2021.
Winn was the winning pitcher in the 10-0 win over the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen during the state final last Thursday. He allowed just two hits in five innings of work.
“I’ve always known that I can step up and be that guy on the mound. But I just didn’t get the chances that other people did,” Winn said. “So starting on the mound in that championship game, it was a surreal moment. It’s just something that I’ve really worked for and finally gotten.”
He’ll take the bump again, this time in a place that the Runnin’ Rebels haven’t been to in 35 years.
While they claimed the state crown in 2020, there was no regional or national tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Runnin’ Rebels will now look to keep Idaho’s streak of American Legion World Series appearances intact. The Gem State has had a representative every year since 2017 with Lewiston (17), Meridian (18) and Idaho Falls (19, 21, 22) all making it there in recent years.
“We get to go see these other teams from the northwest that we didn’t have the opportunity to previously. So it is different, “Sorrell said. “Just looking at this experience for this group of kids is pretty special because there’s not a lot of teams that get to do this and they’re one of the few.”
Just ask Winn.
“It’s a confidence booster,” he said. “All of this has made me realize, I belong.”
