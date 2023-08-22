As part of our Idaho State sports coverage this year from time to time we’ll reach out to a former player or coach to see where life has taken them, what they are doing now and what they remember from their days in Pocatello.
We call it, “Where are they now?”
With football just around the corner we start our series by talking with former wide receiver Brett Fowler. Fowler played from 2000-2003. He was part of the last title team for the Bengals as they split the Big Sky crown in 2002 with Montana and Montana State but were left out of the playoffs.
He was a three-time all-Big Sky selection, and a pre-season all-America in 2003.
In 2001 he led the team with 552 yards on 37 catches with six touchdowns. In 2002 he followed it up again leading the team with 741 yards on 46 catches with six scores and then in 2003 he grabbed 46 balls for 660 yards and nine touchdowns.
He’s in the record book in numerous categories including a record setting play.
We caught up with Brett last week.
ML: So Brett, after leaving ISU where did life take you?
BF: “Kind of all over the place, ha! I started my professional career teaching at Highland High School, where I taught and coached for six years. I made a difficult decision to try something else and moved across the country to Philadelphia, where I worked in medical sales selling Diagnostic Lab services. After close to 10 years in Philadelphia I moved to Dallas and worked in sales focused on selling data and analytics to pharmaceutical companies, for their targeting and sales needs. I currently reside outside of Dallas in Rockwall, Texas with my wife Jennifer, daughter Tatum and stepsons Ethan, and Jensen.”
ML: I understand though you’re also participating in some different careers now.
BF: “Yes…I have recently transitioned out of corporate sales and am spending more time with my family and am beginning to dabble in real estate and adding to my and my wife's real estate portfolio.”
ML: Tell me about your recruitment and how you wound up at Idaho State.
BF: ”My recruiting story is a bit strange because I didn’t play that much in high school.”
“I was recruited because of my exposure in summer camps and because my high school coach Brent Koetter referred me to schools. I was primarily a back-up during my time at Highland High School and then I missed most of my senior year due to injury in my second game, requiring reconstructive knee surgery. After my injury there weren’t many suitors looking to bring me on board.”
“Coach Bruce Barnum and Coach Larry Lewis believed in me and visited me a few times at Highland to see how my rehab was going. After I was medically cleared, they brought me on as a preferred walk on. It wasn’t the path I had anticipated, but I was thankful for the opportunity to prove myself and have the opportunity to play at the college level and thankful that Coach Barnum and Coach Lewis gave me a chance. Two years later after a position change from quarterback to wide receiver, I became a starter and I earned a full ride scholarship.”
ML: You were part of the last championship team for ISU in 2002, in fact those two years in 2002 and 2003 saw the Bengals win 16 games. What was the secret to that success?
BF: “It is so cliche and every team says it, but we really were a family. It didn’t matter where you were from, or what your race/ethnicity was, we all respected one another and had one mission, which was to turn the program around and win. From Compton, California to Pocatello, Idaho we all understood what our goal was, and we worked hard to execute on that.”
“On a personal note, I remember going into that season doing summer 7-on-7 and I went up for a ball and came down awkwardly and broke my hand in 11 places. Emery Beckles, from Compton, who had just joined the team, came to the hospital to sit with me and make sure I was going to be okay. Twenty years later, Emery and I still check up on each other and are still great friends. Things like that helped make our team be great - everyone knew they had a team of support behind them.”
ML: Was there a particular moment or a particular game where you thought, ‘You know we’re pretty good…we can win this thing.’
BF: “Winning in the Big Sky on the road is always very difficult. Week 5 we went into Cheney, Washington and faced a very good Eastern Washington team. It was a low scoring game, but was a fight the whole game. We won the game 21-14 and that was when I thought we are a team that can really make a splash in the Big Sky, and we did. We were a team that had gone through a lot of adversity the last several years and knew the hard work we put in in the off season was starting to pay off.”
ML: Yet when the selection committee set the playoff field ISU was left at home even though you tied for the league title with Montana and Montana State who both went. How disappointing was that? and I’ll wager you still think about that.
BF: “It was extremely disappointing. Coach Lewis had us all meet to watch the selection show, and as you can imagine we were all excited to see who we would be facing next. As the selection show named off teams, Coach Lewis walked up to the TV and calmly turned it off and told us that we weren’t being invited to the group of 16. There were tears, anger and lots of frustration. Coach Lewis did a great job of explaining the situation and consoled 90’ish young men that just had the air sucked out of them. It was a tough day. We were on a roll and we were a healthy team, I really believe we would have surprised many in the country had we been given the opportunity to compete.”
ML: What was it like playing for Larry Lewis?
BF: “Coach Lewis was a demanding coach, and at times I didn’t always understand it, but now I often find myself saying many of the same things he said to us, to my kids. He demanded team over self, attention to detail, being on time, being mentally where your feet are, and that adversity doesn’t define you, but the way you react to the adversity is what will define you. He came to Pocatello and after three seasons he turned the program around and had back-to-back eight game winning seasons. I’m grateful and happy to have had the opportunity to play for him.”
ML: During your career you had a couple of really long plays including a flea-flicker that’s in the record books as the longest pass play by a non-quarterback in Idaho State history good for 79 yards. Can you tell me about some of those plays?
BF: ”I recall two long plays, both plays were my junior year against Montana State and also against Montana in 2002.”
“Against Montana State, which I think was a 67-yard touchdown, Coach Barnum had schemed up a play with three post routes crossing the field. Montana State had a great secondary, which we looked forward to competing against. On this play I was on the outside next to Montana State’s sideline, with Sale’ Key to the inside to me. The ball snapped and as the play unfolded the safety bit down on Sale’ Key, I just had to outrun the corner in front of me and catch the ball…Doug Baughman threw a perfect pass and I caught it and strolled into the end zone. It was a great play, schemed up by our offensive staff. We beat the Bobcats that day, and knew we were a very solid team.”
“The other play I recall still keeps me up at night. We were at Montana and we called a flea flicker. It was a double pass from quarterback Doug Baughman to Jemaine Anderson who threw it up to me and the wind caught it a little bit and I had to slow down to catch it. I caught it and then tried to get back to full speed. The back side safety ran me down and tackled me at the 6-yard line. We unfortunately didn’t get points out of the drive and lost the game by four points 13-9, had I scored, it may have been a different outcome. Great play, but still a tough one to think about.”
ML: I know you keep close tabs on the program, what are your early impressions of new head coach Cody Hawkins?
BF: “I’m very happy to see the direction of the program. When I learned that Cody was going to be the next head coach I was excited for the program. Cody excited me for many reasons. I believe at the time of his hire; the program desperately needed a shot of positive energy at the Head Coach position. I believe Cody has that, and I believe that being a younger coach, with Idaho ties, who has seen what success looks like in the Big Sky is a perfect recipe for success. But it will take time. He has to change the culture of Idaho State football. There hasn’t been a lot of winning in the past 10 years, and in a very competitive Big Sky it will take time to take the program to the level I believe it can be, but I believe he will make that happen and am very happy with the hire of Cody Hawkins.”
ML: If you had the power to change one thing about ISU football what would that be?
BF: “There are so many factors that go into the football program that I’m not sure you could just have one thing change. I suppose I could say “win more” but there is so much that goes into winning. What I am thrilled to see is the support from President Satterlee towards the football program and the athletic department as a whole. His level of support seems to be something that may have been missing with prior presidents, and I believe his support will help the program excel and get to the upper tier of the Big Sky.”
“I recognize President Satterlee is transitioning out of his role into retirement, but I hope his successor continues to support the football program, the athletic department and Pauline Thiros as the Athletic Director. Winning at Idaho State is possible, but the program needs full support of the university to do so.”
ML: Last question Brett, as someone who played on a title team and saw success in Pocatello what do you say to the fanbase that frankly has seen a lot of losing over the years?
BF: “I would say THANK YOU and please keep up your GREAT support and continue to be patient. The team needs you; the coaches need you and the administration needs you. However, things don’t change overnight. It takes time to rebuild and that is what Cody and his staff are doing. It has been many years of frustration but I truly believe that under Pauline Thiros' leadership as the Athletic Director and with Cody Hawkins as the head coach, they have a clear vision that they will execute on. It is an exciting time to be a Bengal fan and I believe that Cody and his staff will bring wins back to Holt Arena.”
