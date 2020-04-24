Jordan Love is now in elite company, in more ways than one.
The former Utah State quarterback became the second Aggie signalcaller ever to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, when he was taken 26th overall by the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
Love will now team with Aaron Rodgers, one of the all-time greats at the position, in the Packers' quarterback room.
Green Bay moved up in the draft order, from 30th to 26th, to select Love as the heir apparent to Rodgers, the 36-year-old, 15-year pro.
“It was one of those things where he was the best player left and, again, we’re excited to get him,” said Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay’s general manager, in a conference call with the Herald Journal. “We think he has a really good future in this league and he’s coming from a place where he’s done some really good things, but he has a lot to learn, too. I think we’re a very good fit for his development.”
Love is Utah State's all-time record holder in total offense (9,003 yards) and ranks second all-time in passing yardage (8,600), touchdown passes (60), completions (689) and attempts (1,125). He was 21-11 as USU's starter, guiding the team to a win in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.
He joins Bill Munson as the only Utah State quarterbacks to be drafted in the first round. Munson went seventh overall in 1964.
Love received mixed scouting reports and draft projections, but has a chance to follow a career path similar to that of Rodgers, his new teammate. Rodgers was selected 24th overall by the Packers in 2005 and was a backup to Hall of Famer Brett Favre for three seasons before taking the reins in 2008.
“I was just hoping to (get drafted),” Love said in a conference call. “That was my goal for the first part of this, just make it and figure out how to handle that wherever I go. But being in this situation, I would say that this is a really good situation to be in — not being thrown out there (immediately). I’m behind one of the great quarterbacks of the league, so just being able to sit behind him and learn, what’s better than that? So I think this is going to be a really good situation for me.”
Love was the last of four quarterbacks taken in the first round, following Joe Burrow (first), Tua Tagovailoa (fifth) and Justin Herbert (sixth). While the other three are expected to at least challenge for a starting job, if not get it outright, Love will likely be the Packers' No. 2 quarterback.
“I think right now (Love) just needs to come in and learn and try to become the best quarterback he can be,” Gutekunst said. “We did draft him in the first round, so we like a lot about him. We think he has a very good upside to become a starter in the National Football League. We’ve got the best quarterback in the National Football League (in Rodgers) and we plan to have him for a while competing for championships, so I can understand the fan base and people thinking kind of, ‘Why would you do this at this time?’ But I just think ... it was the best thing for the Green Bay Packers, and we’re really excited to get Jordan here and get him into our system.”