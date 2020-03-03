San Jose St Utah St Basketball (copy)
Buy Now

Utah State guard Sam Merrill, in white, drives to the basket as San Jose State forward Christian Anigwe defends during their game Feb. 25 in Logan, Utah.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Three players from Utah State and two from Boise State were named to the Mountain West's all-conference men's basketball teams, announced Tuesday.

The all-conference teams and individual awards were voted on by the league's coaches.

Utah State's Sam Merrill earned first-team honors. Teammates Neemias Queta and Justin Bean were named to the second and third team, respectively.

Queta and Bean were also voted to the all-defensive team.

Boise State's Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alton earned second-team honors.

San Diego State's Malachi Flynn was named the league's player of the year and defensive player of the year.

No. 2-seeded Utah State (23-8) and No. 5 seed Boise State (19-11) open the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday in Las Vegas.

2019-20 All-Mountain West Men's Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Malachi Flynn, Jr., G, San Diego State

Defensive Player of the Year: Malachi Flynn, Jr., G, San Diego State

Freshman of the Year: Isaiah Stevens, Fr., G, Colorado State

Newcomer of the Year: Jalen Harris, Nevada

Sixth Man of the Year: Nisré Zouzoua, Nevada

Coach of the Year: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State

First team

Malachi Flynn, Jr., G, San Diego State

Jalen Harris, Jr., G, Nevada

Sam Merrill, Sr., G, Utah State

Matt Mitchell, Jr., F, San Diego State

Bryce Hamilton, So., F, UNLV

Second team

Yanni Wetzell, Sr., F, San Diego State

Neemias Queta, So., C, Utah State

Nico Carvacho, Sr., C, Colorado State

Justinian Jessup, Sr., G, Boise State

Derrick Alston, Jr., F, Boise State

Jazz Johnson, Sr., G, Nevada

Third team

Justin Bean, So., F, Utah State

Lavell Scottie, Sr., F, Air Force

Seneca Knight, So., G, San José State

Isaiah Stevens, Fr., G, Colorado State

Amauri Hardy, Jr., G, UNLV

Defensive team

Malachi Flynn, Jr., G, San Diego State

KJ Feagin, Sr., G, San Diego State

Neemias Queta, So., C, Utah State

Lindsey Drew, Sr., G, Nevada

Justin Bean, So., F, Utah State

Honorable mention

KJ Feagin, Sr., G, San Diego State

Hunter Maldonado, So., G, Wyoming

Lindsey Drew, Sr., G, Nevada

Nate Grimes, Sr., F, Fresno State

Orlando Robinson, Fr., F, Fresno State

Tags