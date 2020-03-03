Three players from Utah State and two from Boise State were named to the Mountain West's all-conference men's basketball teams, announced Tuesday.
The all-conference teams and individual awards were voted on by the league's coaches.
Utah State's Sam Merrill earned first-team honors. Teammates Neemias Queta and Justin Bean were named to the second and third team, respectively.
Queta and Bean were also voted to the all-defensive team.
Boise State's Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alton earned second-team honors.
San Diego State's Malachi Flynn was named the league's player of the year and defensive player of the year.
No. 2-seeded Utah State (23-8) and No. 5 seed Boise State (19-11) open the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday in Las Vegas.
2019-20 All-Mountain West Men's Basketball Team
Player of the Year: Malachi Flynn, Jr., G, San Diego State
Defensive Player of the Year: Malachi Flynn, Jr., G, San Diego State
Freshman of the Year: Isaiah Stevens, Fr., G, Colorado State
Newcomer of the Year: Jalen Harris, Nevada
Sixth Man of the Year: Nisré Zouzoua, Nevada
Coach of the Year: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State
First team
Malachi Flynn, Jr., G, San Diego State
Jalen Harris, Jr., G, Nevada
Sam Merrill, Sr., G, Utah State
Matt Mitchell, Jr., F, San Diego State
Bryce Hamilton, So., F, UNLV
Second team
Yanni Wetzell, Sr., F, San Diego State
Neemias Queta, So., C, Utah State
Nico Carvacho, Sr., C, Colorado State
Justinian Jessup, Sr., G, Boise State
Derrick Alston, Jr., F, Boise State
Jazz Johnson, Sr., G, Nevada
Third team
Justin Bean, So., F, Utah State
Lavell Scottie, Sr., F, Air Force
Seneca Knight, So., G, San José State
Isaiah Stevens, Fr., G, Colorado State
Amauri Hardy, Jr., G, UNLV
Defensive team
Malachi Flynn, Jr., G, San Diego State
KJ Feagin, Sr., G, San Diego State
Neemias Queta, So., C, Utah State
Lindsey Drew, Sr., G, Nevada
Justin Bean, So., F, Utah State
Honorable mention
KJ Feagin, Sr., G, San Diego State
Hunter Maldonado, So., G, Wyoming
Lindsey Drew, Sr., G, Nevada
Nate Grimes, Sr., F, Fresno State
Orlando Robinson, Fr., F, Fresno State