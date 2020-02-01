Three former Big Sky Conference players and coaches take center stage Sunday, battling it out for the coveted Vince Lombardy Trophy that is awarded to the Super Bowl champion.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and 49ers offensive lineman Mike Person all cut their teeth in the Big Sky.
Reid was Northern Arizona's offensive line coach at Northern Arizona in 1986, long before beginning his storied NFL head coaching career.
Bourne was a star wideout at Eastern Washington and has made a splash in three NFL seasons — all with the 49ers. This year, Bourne has 30 receptions for 358 yards and five touchdowns.
Person has tallied 73 career appearances for the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and 49ers since making his NFL debut in 2013. He's started 30 regular-season games over the past two seasons in San Francisco, and in 2019 helped pave the way for an offense that ranked fourth in total yards, second in rushing and second in scoring.
Fifty-five former Big Sky players have appeared on Super Bowl rosters, according to a league-issued news release. Former Portland State standout Julius Thomas is the last Big Sky alumnus to catch a pass in a Super Bowl, when he made four receptions for 27 yards for the Denver Broncos in their 43-8 Super Bowl loss to Seattle.
No Big Sky alumnus has recorded a touchdown in the Super Bowl.