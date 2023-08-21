Here’s this week’s full schedule of Southeast Idaho sporting events.
High School Sports
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Preston at Highland, 4:30 p.m. at Alameda Middle School
Marsh Valley at South Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Snake River at Teton, 4:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Twin Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Blackfoot at Thunder Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Firth at Malad, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Firth at Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
Century at Marsh Valley, 4:30 p.m.
American Falls at South Fremont, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Timberline at Highland, 5 p.m. at Lookout Field
Saturday, Aug. 26
Rocky Mountain at Highland, 9 a.m. at Lookout Field
Rigby at Preston, 11 a.m.
American Falls at Teton, 11 a.m.
Snake River at South Fremont, 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Highland at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at Pocatello, 5 p.m. Irving Middle School
Marsh Valley at South Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Thunder Ridge at Blackfoot, 4:30 p.m.
Shelley at Century , 4:30 p.m.
Snake River at Teton, 4:30 p.m.
Firth at Marsh Valley, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Firth at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
American Falls at South Fremont, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Boise at Highland, 1 p.m. at Lookout Field
Saturday, Aug. 26
Burley at Preston, 11 a.m.
Pocatello at Twin Falls, 11 a.m.
Snake River at South Fremont, 1 p.m.
American Falls at Teton, 1 p.m.
Timberline at Highland, 3 p.m. at Lookout Field
Volleyball
Wednesday, Aug. 23
American Falls at Sugar-Salem, 4 p.m.
West Side at Grace, 4:30 p.m.
American Falls at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m. at Sugar-Salem High School
Rockland at Raft River, 6 p.m.
North Gem at West Side, 6 p.m. at Grace High School
Malad at Declo, 6:30 p.m.
Snake River at Kimberly, 6:30 p.m.
Blackfoot at Pocatello, 6:30 p.m.
Preston at Shelley, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
North Gem at Grace, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Sho-Ban at Rockland, 4:30 p.m.
Teton at American Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Firth, 7 p.m.
North Gem at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Century at Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Bear Lake at Cokeville Tournament, 11 a.m. at Cokeville, Wyo.
West Side at Cokeville Tournament, 11 a.m. at Cokeville, Wyo.
Grace Cokeville Tournament, 11 a.m. at Cokeville, Wyo.
Preston at Cokeville Tournament, 3 p.m. at Cokeville, Wyo.
Highland at Peg Peterson Invitational, 3 p.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Century at Peg Peterson Invitational, 3 p.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Pocatello at Peg Peterson Invitational, 3 p.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
American Falls at Peg Peterson Invitational, 3 p.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Snake River at Peg Peterson Invitational, 3 p.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Marsh Valley at Peg Peterson Invitational, 3 p.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Saturday, Aug. 26
Highland at Peg Peterson Invitational, 8 a.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Century at Peg Peterson Invitational, 8 a.m at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Pocatello at Peg Peterson Invitational, 8 a.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
American Falls at Peg Peterson Invitational, 8 a.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Snake River at Peg Peterson Invitational, 8 a.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Marsh Valley at Peg Peterson Invitational, 8 a.m. at MEC and Grace Lutheran
Preston at Cokeville Tournament, 9 a.m. at Cokeville, Wyo.
Bear Lake at Cokeville Tournament, 11 a.m. at Cokeville, Wyo.
West Side at Cokeville Tournament, 11 a.m. at Cokeville, Wyo.
Grace at Cokeville Tournament, 11 a.m. at Cokeville, Wyo.
Cross Country
Thursday, Aug. 24
Highland and Multiple Opponents at CSI Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Football
Friday, Aug. 25
Raymond Canada at Marsh Valley, 11 a.m. at Madison
Camas County at Rockland, 4 p.m.
American Falls at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
North Fremont at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Preston at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Grace at Carey, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Century, 7 p.m.
Malad at Lyman, Wyo., 7 p.m.
Soda Springs at Ririe, 7 p.m.
North Gem at Sho-Ban, 7 p.m.
Kimberly at Snake River, 7 p.m.
Firth at West Side, 7 p.m.
Emmett at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Skyline, Utah at Highland, 8 p.m. at Madison
Pocatello at Mountain Crest, Utah, 8 p.m.
Idaho State University
Women's Soccer
Thursday, Aug. 24
Idaho State University at Wake Forest, Noon
Volleyball
Friday, Aug. 25
Idaho State University at Boise State University, 7 p.m.
If you have a sporting event you’d like to see included in next week’s article, call or text Kyle Riley at 208-380-1133.
