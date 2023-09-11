High School Sports
Girls Soccer
Tuesday Sept 12th
American falls at Aberdeen 4p.m.
Preston at Century 4:30 p.m.
Snake River at Malad 5 p.m.
Rigby at Pocatello 5 p.m. at Irving middle School
Wednesday Sept 13th
Skyline at Highland 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Sept 14th
Malad at Aberdeen 4 p.m.
Snake River at Marsh Valley 4p.m.
Pocatello at Century 4:30 p.m.
Preston at Blackfoot 4:30 p.m.
Saturday Sept 16th
Canyon Ridge at Highland 10 a.m.
Teton at American Falls 11 a.m.
Century at Burley 11 a.m.
Twin Falls at Pocatello 11 a.m.
Snake River at Sugar - Salem 11 a.m.
Idaho Falls at Blackfoot 11 a.m.
South Fremont at Marsh Valley 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Tuesday Sept 12th
Blackfoot at Bonneville 4:30 p.m.
Century at Preston 4:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Firth 4:30 p.m.
American Falls at Aberdeen 6 p.m.
Wednesday Sept 13th
Sugar - Salem at American Falls 5 p.m.
Thursday Sept 14th
Century at Pocatello 4:30 p.m.
Snake River at Marsh Valley 6 p.m.
Friday Sept 15th
Preston at Rigby 4:30 p.m.
Saturday Sept 16th
Highland at Canyon Ridge 10 a.m
Burley at Century 11 a.m.
Snake River at Sugar- Salem 11 a.m.
Blackfoot at Idaho Falls 11 a.m.
South Fremont at Marsh Valley 1p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday Sept 12th
Leadore at Grace Lutheran 5 p.m.
Clark County at Sho-Ban 5 p.m.
Water Springs at North Gem 6 p.m.
South Fremont at Snake River 6:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at Blackfoot 6:30 p.m.
Rigby at Highland 7 p.m at Pocatello High School
Rockland at Mackay 7 p.m.
Wednesday Sept 13th
American Falls at Buhl 6:30 p.m.
South Fremont at Marsh Valley 6:30 p.m.
Grace at Oakley 6:30p.m.
Century at Madison 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Malad 7 p.m.
West Side at Soda Springs 7 p.m.
Preston at Thunder Ridge 7 p.m.
Thursday Sept 14th
Grace Lutheran at Clark County 6 p.m.
Taylor's Crossing at North Gem 6 p.m.
Rockland at Watersprings 6 p.m.
Sugar- Salem at Snake River 6:30 p.m.
Bonneville at Blackfoot 6:30 p.m.
Soda Springs at Bear Lake 7 p.m.
Butte County at Grace 7 p.m.
Pocatello at Rigby 7 p.m.
Malad at West Side 7 p.m
Friday Sept 15th
Century at Bonneville Classic 3 p.m.
Pocatello at Bonneville Classic 3 p.m.
Blackfoot at Bonneville Classic 3 p.m.
American Falls at Idaho Classic 3 p.m. at Mountain View
Grace Lutheran at Leadore 5:30 p.m. at Taylor's Crossing
Grace Luthern at Taylor's Crossing 7 p.m.
Saturday Sept 16th
Century at Bonneville Classic 8 a.m.
Pocatello at Bonneville Classic 8 a.m.
Blackfoot at Bonneville Classic 9 a.m.
American Falls at Idaho Classic 9 a.m. at Mountain View
Marsh Valley at West Side 11 a.m.
Marsh Valley at Preston 12:30 p.m. at West Side
North Gem at Clark County 2 p.m.
Preston at West Side 2 p.m.
North Gem at Sho-Ban 3:30p.m. at Clark County
Sho-Ban at Clark County 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Thursday Sept 14th
Marsh Valley Coed at Pirate Challenge TBA at Beutler Middle School
Friday Sept 15th
Century Coed at Twin Falls TBA
Saturday Sept 16th
Pocatello Coed at Border Wars 9 a.m. at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City
Highland Coed at Mile High Classic TBA at Challis Hot Springs
Golf
Tuesday Sept 12th
Pocatello Boys-Girls at Blackfoot Golf Course 9 a.m.
Wednesday Sept 13th
Pocatello Coed at Minico 10 a.m at Rupert Country Club
Century Coed at Minico 10 a.m at Rupert Country Club
Thursday Sept 14th
Highland Coed vs Multiple Opponents 9 a.m. at Highland Golf Course
Football
Friday Sept 15th
Challis at North Gem 4 p.m.
Grace at Notus 6 p.m.
Wendell at Bear Lake 7 p.m.
Preston at Burley 7 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Kimberly 7 p.m.
West Jefferson at Malad 7 p.m.
Century at Minico 7 p.m.
Shelley at Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Highland at Pocatello 7p.m. Lookout Field
Aberdeen at Soda Springs 7p.m.
Idaho State University
Volleyball
Thursday Sept 14th
Idaho State University at Denver University 2 p.m.
Friday Sept 15th
Idaho State University at Wyoming Tournament 2 p.m.
Saturday Sept 16th
Idaho State University at Wyoming Tournament 1 p.m.
Football
Northern Iowa Idaho State University 4 p.m
