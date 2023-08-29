Highland wide receiver Kai Callen gains yardage against Skyline (Utah) last week at the Rocky Mountain Rumble in Rexburg.
Here’s this week’s full schedule of Southeast Idaho sporting events.
High School SportsGirls SoccerWednesday, Aug. 30
Preston at Thunder Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Snake River at Aberdeen 4 p.m.
Highland at Preston 4:30 p.m.
Skyline at Blackfoot 4:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Rigby 4:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley at American Falls 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Snake River at Firth 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Malad at Firth 11 a.m.
Marsh Valley at Sugar-Salem 11 a.m.
Boys SoccerWednesday, Aug. 30
American Falls at Sugar- Salem TBA
Preston at Highland 4:30 p.m. at Alameda Middle School
Rigby at Pocatello 5 p.m. at Irving Middle School
Snake River at Aberdeen 6 p.m.
Blackfoot at Skyline 7 p.m.
Preston at Thunder Ridge 11 a.m.
Marsh Valley at Sugar-Salem 1 p.m.
VolleyballWednesday, Aug. 30
Teton at Soda Springs 7 p.m.
Highland at Twin Falls 5 p.m. at Wood River High School
Century at Kimberly 6:30 p.m. at Wood River High School
Marsh Valley at South Fremont 6:30 p.m.
Snake River at Sugar-Salem 6:30 p.m.
Rigby at Blackfoot 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Wood River 6:30 p.m.
West Jefferson at Soda Springs 7 p.m.
Century at Wood River 7 p.m.
Sho-Ban at Leadore 4 p.m.
North Fremont at West Side 4 p.m.
Skyline at Preston 5 p.m.
Century at Shelley 5 p.m.
North Fremont at Aberdeen 5:30 p.m. at West Side High School
Skyline at Highland 6 p.m. at Preston High School
Century at Madison 6 p.m. at Shelley High School
Idaho Falls at Pocatello 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Crest (UT) at Malad 7 p.m.
Highland at Preston 7 p.m.
Bear Lake at Rich (UT) 7 p.m.
Dietrich at Rockland 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Side 7 p.m.
Shelley at Century 7 p.m.
Madison at Century 7 p.m.
Mackay at Rockland 2 p.m.
Watersprings at Rockland 5 p.m.
Cross CountryThursday, Aug. 31
Highland at Minico Dam Run 3 p.m. at Lake Walcott
Pocatello at Minico Dam Run 3 p.m. at Lake Walcott
Century Boys-Girls at Cardinal Classic TBA at Kelly Park
GolfThursday, Aug. 31
Highland Coed at Madison Invite 9 a.m. at Teton Lakes Golf Course
FootballThursday, Aug. 31
Skyline at Highland 7 p.m. at Lookout Field
Dietrich at Rockland 4 p.m.
Madison at Blackfoot 7 p.m.
West Jefferson at American Falls 7 p.m.
Bonneville at Century 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Declo 7 p.m.
Light House Christian at Grace 7 p.m.
North Gem at Hagerman 7 p.m.
West Side at Layton Christian UT 7 p.m.
Bear Lake at Lyman WY 7 p.m.
Ririe at Malad 7 p.m.
Star Valley WY at Preston 7 p.m.
Filer at Soda Springs 7 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Teton 7 p.m.
Ridgevue at Pocatello 7 p.m. at Lookout Field
If you have a sporting event you’d like to see included in next week’s article, call or text Kyle Riley at 208-380-1133.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.