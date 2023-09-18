Here’s this week’s full schedule of Southeast Idaho sporting events.
High School Sports
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Marsh Valley at Aberdeen 4 p.m.
Pocatello at Preston 4 p.m.
American Falls at Malad 5 p.m.
Highland at Rigby 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Blackfoot at Skyline 4 p.m.
Preston at Bonneville 4 p.m.
Century at Hillcrest 4 p.m. at Idaho Falls Soccer Complex
Thursday, Sept. 21
American Falls at Marsh Valley 4 p.m.
Aberdeen at Snake River 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Pocatello at Madison 1 p.m.
Preston at Rigby 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Aberdeen at Buhl 1 p.m.
American Falls at Buhl 11 a.m.
Century at Skyline 11 a.m.
Marsh Valley at Teton 11 a.m.
Madison at Highland 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Shelley at Blackfoot 4 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Aberdeen 6 p.m
Rigby at Highland 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Hillcrest at Century 4 p.m.
Bonneville at Preston 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Madison at Pocatello 4 p.m. at Lookout Field
Skyline at Blackfoot 4 p.m.
Aberdeen at Snake River 6 p.m.
American Falls at Marsh Valley 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Highland at Madison 11 a.m.
Century at Skyline 11 a.m.
Filer at American Falls 1 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Teton 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Preston at Blackfoot 4 p.m.
Sugar-Salem at Marsh Valley 6:30 p.m.
Skyline at Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Century at Pocatello 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Oakley at North Gem 5 p.m.
Teton at Snake River 6:30 p.m.
Soda Springs at Aberdeen 7 p.m.
West Side at Bear Lake 7 p.m.
Madison at Highland 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Mackay at Sho-Ban 4 p.m.
Sugar-Salem at Preston 4:30 p.m.
Carey at Sho-Ban 5:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Hillcrest 6 p.m.
Clark County at North Gem 6 p.m.
Grace Lutheran at Rockland 6 p.m.
Blackfoot at Shelley 6:30 p.m.
Bear Lake at Aberdeen 7 p.m.
Murtaugh at Grace 7 p.m.
Pocatello at Skyline 7 p.m.
Malad at Soda Springs 7 p.m.
West Side at West Jefferson 7 p.m.
Rigby at Preston 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Highland at Rocky Mountain Invite 3 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School
Saturday, Sept. 23
Highland at Rocky Mountain Invite 8 a.m. at Rocky Mountain High School
American Falls at Shelley 11 a.m. at South Fremont High School
Leadore at North Gem 11:30 a.m. at Watersprings
American Falls at South Fremont Noon
North Gem at Watersprings 1 p.m.
Grace Luthern at Mackay 2 p.m.
Clark County at Rockland 2 p.m.
Sho-Ban at Grace Lutheran 3:30 p.m. at Mackay
Sho-Ban at Mackay 5 p.m.
Taylor’s Crossing at Rockland 5 p.m.
Golf
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Highland Coed 9 a.m. at Sand Creek Golf Course in Idaho Falls
Pocatello Boys-Girls 10 a.m. at Sand Creek Golf Course in Idaho Falls
Century Boys-Girls 10 a.m. at Sand Creek Golf Course in Idaho Falls
Thursday, Sept. 21
Highland Coed vs Multiple Opponents 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Golf Course
Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 21
Pocatello Boys-Girls at Rexburg Classico 3:10 p.m. at Rexburg Municipal Golf Course
Highland Boys-Girls at Rexburg Classico TBA at Rexburg Municipal Golf Course
Friday, Sept. 22
Century Boys-Girls at Bob Firman Invitational TBA at Eagle Island State Park
Highland Boys-Girls at Bob Firman Invitational TBA at Eagle Island State Park
Saturday, Sept. 23
Century Boys-Girls at Bob Firman Invitational TBA at Eagle Island State Park
Highland Boys-Girls at Bob Firman Invitational TBA at Eagle Island State Park
Football
Friday, Sept. 22
Richfield at North Gem 4 p.m.
Watersprings at Rockland 4 p.m.
Teton at American Falls 7 p.m.
Sho-Ban at Challis 7 p.m.
Meridian at Highland 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem at Marsh Valley 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Pocatello 7 p.m. at Lookout Field
Madison at Preston 7 p.m.
Malad at Soda Springs 7 p.m.
Snake River at South Fremont 7 p.m.
Bear Lake at West Side 7 p.m.
Blackfoot at Rigby 7 p.m.
Band
Saturday, Sept. 23
Pocatello Marching Band Competition TBA at Highland
Highland Marching Band Competition Noon at Highland
Idaho State University
Women’s Soccer
Thursday, Sept. 21
Eastern Washington at Idaho State 1 p.m. at Davis Field
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 21
Portland State at Idaho State 6 p.m. at Reed Gym
Cross Country
Friday, Sept. 22
Men’s Cross Country at ISU Bengal Invitational in Pocatello TBA
Women’s Cross Country at ISU Bengal Invitational in Pocatello TBA
Football
Saturday, Sept. 23
Northern Colorado at Idaho State 4 p.m.
If you have a sporting event you’d like to see included in next week’s article, call or text Kyle Riley at 208-380-1133.
