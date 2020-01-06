Throughout the NFL season, we’ll check in with former Idaho State football players and other notable locals currently in the NFL. Here’s an update after the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Taysom Hill (Highland HS) — BYU, New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill starred in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC wild-card game, turning heads with a historic multi-purpose performance.
Hill's day started with a 2-yard run on the Saints' first drive that converted a third-and-1. The drive ended in a field goal.
The Pocatello native then spurred the Saints on a four-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. After running for 11 yards on the second play of the drive, he tossed a beautiful deep ball for a 50-yard completion to Deonte Harris on the next play.
The completion was a career-long for Hill.
Alvin Kamara scored on a 4-yard pitch play to cap the drive, with Hill lead blocking for the running back around right end.
Hill was quiet for most of the third quarter, only to pop up again on the Saints' second and final touchdown drive early in the fourth. On first-and-10 at the Minnesota 20, he motioned from right to left, lined up as the outside receiver and ran past a Vikings defender to haul in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees.
It was Hill's seventh receiving touchdown of the year and his second in five career playoff games.
"They were kind of forcing our hand, doing everything they could to take away (wide receiver) Mike (Thomas) and some of our other guys," Hill said, according to Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. "So there was a few opportunities for me to step up and make a few plays. ... At the end of the day, it’s all about doing what you can to step up and help the team win."
Hill wasn't quite finished. He caught a 5-yard pass to open New Orleans' next drive, then converted a third-and-1 with a 9-yard run.
Two plays after that, he added another highlight, breaking multiple tackles on a 28-yard run down the left sideline.
Hill wouldn't touch the ball again, as Brees fumbled on the next play. He wasn't utilized as a ballcarrier or receiver on New Orleans' final drive that tied the game 20-20 with 2 seconds remaining, and the Saints didn't get a chance to go on offense in overtime as Minnesota scored a touchdown on its first possession to end New Orleans' season.
Hill's final statline included one completion on one attempt for 50 yards, four carries for a team-high 50 yards, two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown, and one tackle.
According to Pro Football Reference, Hill's game was one of 13 in NFL history in which a player ran and passed for at least 50 yards and also had at least 25 yards receiving. None of the other games on the list, which includes performances by Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and Walter Payton, among others, occurred in the playoffs.
Add the receiving touchdown, and the number of games that match the criteria dwindles to five, the most recent of which was in October 1979, when Payton had 54 yards passing, 111 yards rushing and 26 yards receiving, as well as a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown.
In 16 regular-season games and one playoff game this season, Hill's final stats were: 4 for 7 passing for 105 yards, 31 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown, and 21 catches on 24 targets for 259 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Saints finished 13-3 in the regular season for the second-straight year, but Sunday's loss ended their season.
Josh Hill (Blackfoot HS) — Idaho State, New Orleans Saints
Former Idaho State tight end Josh Hill had two catches for 3 yards in New Orleans' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Hill was targeted on three-straight plays early in the second quarter, making the catch on two of them, but the possession ended in a Saints punt.
In his seventh season with the Saints, Hill continued to be a crucial part of their offense.
In 16 regular-season games and one playoff game this season, Hill had 27 catches on 38 targets for 226 yards and three touchdowns, setting regular-season career highs in targets, receptions and yards.