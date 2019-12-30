Throughout the NFL season, we’ll check in with former Idaho State football players and other notable locals currently in the NFL. Here’s an update after the final week of the regular season.
Taysom Hill (Highland HS) — BYU, New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill recorded the longest reception of his NFL career on Sunday in the Saints' 42-10 romp over the Carolina Panthers.
The Pocatello native hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to cap the Saints' scoring. It was Hill's lone target of the game; he added two rushes for 4 yards.
.@DrewBrees to Taysom Hill for the 45-yard @Saints touchdown!
📺: #NOvsCAR on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/QH7JzD0wNW
Hill ended the regular season with 27 rushes for 156 yards and one touchdown, 19 receptions for 234 and six touchdowns, and completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards. He added a 12-yard kickoff return, giving him 457 all-purpose yards in a do-it-all role.
Hill has started three games in a row and four of the last five for the Saints (13-3), who are the No. 3 seed for the NFC playoffs and host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the wild-card round.
Josh Hill (Blackfoot HS) — Idaho State, New Orleans Saints
Former Idaho State tight end Josh Hill was a key target in the receiving game for the Saints on Sunday.
The Blackfoot native caught 3 of 5 targets for 35 yards in New Orleans' 42-10 blowout win over Carolina. The five targets tied for second-most on the team, and the three receptions tied Hill's season-high.
Hill ended the regular season with 25 catches for 226 yards — both career-highs — and three touchdowns.
The Saints (13-3) are the No. 3 seed for the NFC playoffs and host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the wild-card round.
Dirk Koetter — Idaho State (1977, 79-81), Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons ended their season in style, beating Tampa Bay 28-22 in overtime Sunday.
The game ended when Deion Jones returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown on the first play of OT. It capped Atlanta's comeback from down 22-16 at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Falcons' offense, which is coordinated by Pocatello native Dirk Koetter, finished the season ranked fifth in yards per game (379.7), third in passing (294.6 ypg) and 13th in scoring (23.8 points per game).
Monday reports indicated that Koetter will be retained by head coach Dan Quinn, who was rumored to be on the hot seat during the Falcons' 1-7 start to the season.
Atlanta (7-9) ended its season on a four-game winning streak and went 6-2 over its final eight games.