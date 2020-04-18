The NFL's Swiss Army knife is staying in New Orleans.
Taysom Hill, who was a restricted free agent, is returning to the Saints after the deadline for restricted free agents to sign an offer sheet with another team passed on Friday, according to a report by NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.
The Saints placed a first-round tender on Hill, meaning if another team wanted to sign the 29-year-old quarterback, the Saints would get that team's 2020 first-round draft pick in exchange.
The Pocatello native will play the upcoming season on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $4.641 million, according to the report, unless the Saints sign Hill to a new, long-term deal. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
Hill played 287 snaps on special teams and 241 snaps on offense last season, when he gained national acclaim for his abilities to contribute at multiple positions. He ranked third on the team with 156 yards rushing and had six touchdown receptions, also third-most on the team.
But Hill has said that he sees himself as a full-time quarterback in the NFL, and it's unknown if he'll ever get that opportunity in New Orleans. He attempted six passes last season as the third-string signalcaller behind Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater signed with Carolina this offseason, clearing the way for Hill to move into the No. 2 quarterback role, but head coach Sean Payton said the Saints will add a third quarterback.
“The uniqueness of Taysom’s role will make it important for us to have a third quarterback," Payton told The Associated Press. "But what we are looking for in that third quarterback is another player we want to develop, work with and improve. We’re not specifically saying that has to be a player that comes through the draft. We’re not saying it has to be a veteran player. It’ll be the best available player that we feel like fits our program."