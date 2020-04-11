Pocatello's beloved football star is expanding his family.
Gate City native Taysom Hill, who starred at Highland High and is gaining popularity as a Swiss Army knife for the New Orleans Saints, announced that he and his wife, Emily Nixon Hill, are expecting their first child this summer.
"We are beyond thrilled for our new addition to our family, coming August 2020!!" Taysom Hill posted on Twitter.
Hill played all over the field for the Saints in 2019, oftentimes making highlight-reel plays on special teams and offense in the same game.
The Saints recently placed a first-round tender on the restricted free agent, meaning another team has to give its first-round draft pick to the Saints to acquire Hill's services in 2020.
The 29-year-old, three-year pro, who entered the league as a quarterback and is listed as a quarterback on the Saints' roster, maintains that he'd prefer to play quarterback over his current do-it-all role. He's one of two quarterbacks on New Orleans' roster, along with 19-year veteran Drew Brees. Brees signed a new two-year contract in March to remain with the Saints.