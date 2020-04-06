Stefan Gonzalez's college career ended abruptly, but in one way, he still went out on top.
Gonzalez ended his final college season leading Division I in 3-point percentage, making 47.7% of his treys this season for UC Davis.
The fifth-year senior, who prepped at Highland High in Pocatello, was among the D-I leaders in 3-point shooting for most of the season, but took over first place for good on Feb. 29, when he went 5 for 8 in a 77-76 home win over Long Beach State.
Gonzalez also had hot-shooting games against William Jessup (4 for 5), California (5 for 8), Northern Arizona (5 for 8), Holy Names (5 for 7), Hawaii (7 for 10), Cal State Fullerton (4 for 6) and Cal State Northridge (5 for 7).
To qualify for the 3-point title, players must average 2.5 made 3s per game and play in 75% of their team's games. Gonzalez averaged 2.68 made 3s per game (51st in D-I) and played in 31 of 32 games.
In his college career, which took him to Saint Mary's and UC Davis, Gonzalez shot 40% or better from 3 in three of four seasons. His career 3-point percentage of 44.5 is better than noted 3-point specialists Stephen Curry and J.J. Redick shot in their college careers.