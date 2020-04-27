Four years after the Idaho Stampede left Boise for Salt Lake City, professional basketball is returning to the Treasure Valley.
The American Basketball Association announced Friday that it is adding an expansion team in Meridian, with the Idaho Outlaws beginning play this fall. The team will be owned and operated by Swenson Athletics, an LLC located in Meridian.
The team will play its inaugural season at high school and large middle school gymnasiums which can hold between 800 and 1,200 fans. Andy Swenson, the owner of Swenson Athletics, told the Idaho Press in a text message that there are a couple of venues already in the fold and the team will start finalizing leases and home dates once the coronavirus pandemic passes.
The ABA has a real estate venture which refurbishes abandoned chain and box stores into home arenas for teams in the league, but Swenson said that is a few years away from entering the Meridian market.
Swenson, who said he's been discussing adding a team to Southwest Idaho for five years, anticipates the team will draw its players from local athletes who are out of college eligibility, former professional players and former high school athletes not attending college. ABA teams are allowed to have 12 players on their active roster, with an additional three taxi squad players allowed to be signed.
The ABA has no salary cap with teams being able to sign and pay players as they see fit.
“ABA players do not get rich, but will gain valuable exposure to (European leagues) and some will draw interest from the NBA G-League.” Swenson wrote.
The addition of the team is part of an aggressive expansion of the ABA, which is set to have more than 160 teams playing next season. The Outlaws will be playing in the Pacific Northwest Division. The league will be restructuring its alignment before next season to feature an East and West Region with divisional alignments inside those two regions. Full regional and divisional alignments will be decided during league meetings this summer.
The ABA's website lists several teams from the Pacific Northwest, including teams in Seattle, Tacoma, Kitsap, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia. Additionally, an expansion team in Portland, Oregon, was announced last week. The ABA hinted that more teams could be coming to Idaho in the future.
"This is our first team in Idaho, long overdue and in Andy Swenson, we have the perfect owner to lead the way there,” ABA CEO Joe Newman said in a press release. “Hopefully there will be several additional teams to follow now that Andy has broken the ice.”