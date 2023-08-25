POCATELLO — Hard work, determination, friendship and unity were common themes on the pitch last weekend as the girls soccer teams from Pocatello and Highland high schools squared off in their season openers at Lookout Credit Union Field.
While there is often no love lost between the two cross-town schools during such competitions, a camaraderie that went far beyond the scope of the rivalry was on display during both the junior varsity and varsity Ram-Thunder matchups last Friday night.
The incredible popularity of the Women's World Cup has fueled the girls' love of the game, despite the disappointing performance of the American squad in this year's global tournament that ended last weekend with Spain winning the championship 1-0 over England.
While most Americans follow the U.S. team during international competition, the members of the national squad are household names for the Highland and Pocatello girls.
"My favorite soccer player is (former U.S. women's national team member) Julie Ertz," Pocatello High soccer player Ryann Tatom said. "She just came back from being pregnant and I think that's just amazing. You can come back through one of the greatest natural things in life and you can still come back and be an awesome athlete and play soccer in the FIFA World Cup.”
Pocatello High School girls soccer coach Mark Wetstein added, "You've got things like the World Cup and you've got these phenomenal women that are mothers but also athletes at the highest level. It's an amazing feat that wasn't noticed and now it's finally being noticed for what should be.”
The passion of the Highland and Pocatello girls for the sport of soccer seems to motivate them to bigger and better horizons, building up their confidence as well as soccer skills.
“It’s so important to me in my life,” Highland junior varsity team captain Tambree Bell said about soccer. “Sports are basically the center of my life, and especially women in sports, it teaches us so many good messages, so many good challenges and hardships through sports.”
Tambree continued, “The personal impact women's soccer has had on me is the friendships with other girls that are going through the exact same thing as me and bonding with them during hard times.”
The important life lessons that sports instill are not lost on the coaches, whose love of the game of soccer instilled in them core values they have taken into their adulthoods.
“I feel like it has instilled (in me) to work hard in my life,” Highland girls soccer coach Heather Jones said. “There's times as a collegiate athlete you are pushed to every single level possible. You wanted to give up all the time, but you just couldn't and I think that just pushes into life. It teaches you about team unity. In life, you have to get along with people and you have to work hard as a team, as a unit, and that's what sports do as well.”
With events like the Women's World Cup increasing the popularity of women's sports around the globe, it appears that female athletes are entering a new era of greater equality with their male counterparts.
“They are incredibly fun to watch, they're so talented," Jones said about the Pocatello and Highland girls who competed against each other last Friday night. "(Women) haven't had the opportunity to even play in certain generations of time, and to watch these girls battle and to be able to learn life lessons on a field as well is incredibly important.”
