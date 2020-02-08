Former local soccer star Maria Sanchez logged three appearances and one start during the Mexican Women's National Team's four-game run in the recent CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers.
Sanchez entered Mexico's 1-0 win over Jamaica in the 83rd minute, started and played the entire 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis, and entered a 2-0 loss to Canada in the 63rd minute. Sanchez did not play in Mexico's 4-0 loss to the United States, which secured a berth in this summer's Olympics with the victory. Mexico was knocked out of contention with the loss.
Sanchez, who prepped at American Falls High School before playing two seasons each at Idaho State University and Santa Clara University, did not record any goals or assists during the qualifiers.
Up next, Sanchez's new professional team, Club Deportivo Guadalajara Femenil, has a home game Monday. Sanchez has not played for Chivas in its five games since she signed with them in December.
Mexico's next game is March 5 against Croatia in the Cyprus Cup.