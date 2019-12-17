Throughout the NFL season, we’ll check in with former Idaho State football players and other notable locals currently in the NFL. Here’s an update after Week 15 of the regular season.
Josh Hill (Blackfoot HS) — Idaho State, New Orleans Saints
Josh Hill will forever be attached to Monday night’s record-breaking touchdown.
The Saints’ tight end caught Drew Brees’ 540th touchdown pass, breaking the all-time record previously owned by Peyton Manning. Hill caught the 5-yard score in the third quarter, his lone catch of the game.
Hill now has two TD catches in his past two games. The seventh-year pro has a career-high 22 receptions for a career-high 191 yards and three scores this season.
“I love the fact it was Josh Hill,” Brees told the Associated Press, noting that Hill made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and has been reliable both on offense and special teams ever since. The epitome of a great teammate, kind of an unsung hero,” Brees said. “He’s done an unbelievable job. I have so much trust and confidence in him.”
The Saints (11-3) beat the Colts 34-7 and play Sunday at Tennessee.
Taysom Hill (Highland HS) — BYU, New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill joined Josh Hill in the touchdown column Monday night, hauling in a 28-yard score from Brees in the third quarter of the Saints’ 34-7 rout of the Colts.
Hill finished with two catches for 42 yards and two rushing attempts for 1 yard. For the season, the Pocatello native has 23 carries for 141 yards and one touchdown, 16 receptions for 168 yards and five touchdowns, and is 2-for-4 passing for 35 yards.
New Orleans (11-3) plays Sunday at Tennessee.
Dirk Koetter — Idaho State (1977, 79-81), Atlanta Falcons
Dirk Koetter had a hand in one of Atlanta’s most impressive victories of the season.
Koetter, a Pocatello native and Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, and the Falcons rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers with two last-minute touchdowns. It was the 49ers’ third loss of the season.
Julio Jones caught the go-ahead touchdown pass with 2 seconds left, giving Atlanta a 23-22 lead. Olamide Zaccheaus recovered a fumble in the end zone as time expired, nixing any last-second Hail Mary attempt.
The Falcons (5-9) are 4-2 in their last six games after a 1-7 start. They host Jacksonville on Sunday.