Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji visited Pocatello High School on Tuesday to spend time playing basketball with Southeast Idaho Junior Jazz players.
Nate Martinez, vice president of youth programs for the Jazz, was present and helped organize the event which brought Agbaji to Pocatello to visit with local kids.
“Junior Jazz has 65,000 kids that play every year in six different states,” Martinez said. “Our summer trip every year is the way of bringing the Jazz out to the communities who may not come to games during the season. There's a lot of cities that are six, seven hours away from Salt Lake. For the fans that may not be able to get down to Salt Lake so they can see the team in person, this is our way of bringing the team to them every summer. Giving them a chance to meet the team, meet the players, feel a part of the fan base and really make sure that the Jazz are part of the community and across their whole territory."
The Junior Jazz program was started in 1983 and celebrated its 40th anniversary just this past year. Over 2 million youths have participated in the program over the years.
For over an hour Agbaji practiced hoops with the youths at Pocatello High School on Tuesday.
The kids were asked about their knowledge of Agbaji. They learned his accolades included his 2022 national men’s basketball championship with the University of Kansas, NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award, his selection as 14th overall in the 2022 NBA draft and his trade to the Jazz shortly after.
Martinez then gathered up the over 20 youths present and split them into two teams to play a lightning round-style shoot off, with the first team to 10 baskets named the winner. Agbaji assisted with some rebounds, occasionally helping with a few shots and getting the teens to hustle to the ball. Those on the losing team had to do sit-ups or a quick lap.
Team-building passing games were next along with Agbaji attempting a handful of half-court shots. The final activity was a raucous pick-up game featuring the Junior Jazz vs. Agbaji. It was a sight to behold as Agbaji dwarfed the rabble of kids and tried not to injure anyone as he moved up and down the court.
Unfortunately, a 6 foot 5 inch 215-pound NBA guard can be tough to engage and one youngster accidentally ended up on his back with a minor bump to the head.
From there things wound down with the Junior Jazz players gathering for a huddle and cheer and then lining up for autographs and photos with Agbaji. Smiles abounded as hats, pictures, jerseys and more were signed. Agbaji spent time having a personal conversation with every youth in attendance.
“It means a lot,” Agbaji said about spending time with the Junior Jazz players. “This is the first time I’m doing these camps.... Before when we were answering questions, they didn't know me. Now leaving here, they know me and know who I am. Now they can watch me on TV and really know who I am. It's cool. This is why I do it. It's what keeps me motivated.”
Agbaji also had time at the end of the evening to comment on his journey and motivations for getting to the NBA and maintaining his path.
“Dedication, finding a new love for the game,” Agbaji said. “Guys go through different paths and your career guys have different paths in their career. Some can get cut short, some can keep going on, but I think just being motivated at every step of the way. (I was) motivated after I won the national championship (and) to continue to still push to be a lottery pick in the NBA.”
When questioned what his goals are for the upcoming season, he commented on his desire to step up into a larger role for the Jazz and be competitive and win.
“Become a bigger leader,” Agbaji said. “Step up into a bigger role on this team as far as scoring and defending (and) just being overall all around aggressive throughout the game. Honing in on that, I think it could really excel us and push us to a really spectacular season this year.”
Agbaji continued, “I just want to win. No matter where I am. I'm that competitive. I'll bring that every single night to the Jazz.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.