Zac Claus can remove his interim tag.
After serving as the Idaho Vandals’ interim head men’s basketball coach since July, Claus was named the 30th head coach in program history on Tuesday by University of Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik.
“Zac Claus has earned the opportunity to be our head men’s basketball coach. He has done all we have asked while in the interim role and has done it with integrity, honesty and class,”Gawlik said in a press release. “He has started to build a solid foundation with a true passion to develop student-athletes. I can say with sincerity, the University of Idaho made the best decision in the interest of the program to appoint him to the interim position following difficult times. Thankfully he agreed to take that opportunity and has agreed to continue as our head coach moving forward.”
Claus took over for former Idaho head coach Don Verlin, who was fired in June, and has led the Vandals to a 7-20 record this season — surpassing last season’s win total of five.
Idaho has been a tough opponent in Big Sky Conference play, with six of its 13 conference losses coming by five points or fewer.
“Although we have not been as successful in the win/loss column, I believe our team has improved in many ways,” Gawlik said. “I am eager to see that progress continue under coach Claus’ leadership.”
Prior to being named Idaho’s interim head coach, Claus spent four seasons as a Vandals assistant. During that time, the Vandals won 67 total games and advanced to a pair of postseason tournaments.
Claus spent 10 seasons at Nevada before going to Idaho. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Wolf Pack, helping in all areas of the program including recruiting, scouting, and on the floor coaching. He was also in charge of scheduling and overseeing the program’s budget, team managers, and equipment.
Prior to his time at Nevada, Claus spent time as an assistant at Sacramento State and Portland State. He began his coaching career as the assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach at Nebraska Wesleyan during the 1998-99 season before coaching a season at Austin College.
Claus graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications from Eastern Washington in 1998, where he finished his playing career. He played two seasons with the Eagles after beginning his collegiate career at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska.
“Our family is absolutely thrilled about this tremendous opportunity,” Claus said. “I want to thank president (Scott) Green for entrusting us to continue on in leading this program forward. Terry Gawlik has been incredibly supportive of us since Day 1 of her tenure and I thank her for believing in us. I also want to thank the late (former U of I athletic director) Pete Isakson for presenting us with the chance to coach this year’s Idaho basketball team.
“The players on this team have been terrific in the face of adversity. They have allowed us to push them and they have continued to believe in one another and I thank them for making this possible. This is a special place and we will strive to lead the first-class young men in our program to achieve greatness both on and off the court.”