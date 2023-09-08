Highland’s home opener couldn’t have gone any better.
Playing on brand new turf, the second-ranked Rams walloped cross-town rivals Century 58-3 Friday night at Highland High School Stadium.
Highland (3-0) scored on its first play of the game. It actually needed just four total plays to put up 28 points. The Rams then never looked back.
Senior Ram quarterback Drew Hymas threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jackson Riddle had 70 yards receiving and a score, while Tyson Beckles ran for 59 yards and a TD in the win.
ROCKLAND 48, HAGERMAN 12
It had been a tough few weeks for the Bulldogs.
They were blown out in their first game of the season and then followed that up by letting a 30-point lead slip away a week ago. But they put all of that behind them to win their first game in style.
“We are super excited,” Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. “We feel like we are hitting our stride with some new kids. Our defense is stepping up in a big way. They really played well today. We want to keep it rolling.”
Rockland (1-2) blew the game wide open in the second quarter after leading just 14-6 at the end of one. The Bulldogs scored 34 unanswered points.
Teague Matthews accounted for all of them. The senior quarterback went 14-of-20 for 272 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for 123 yards on just eight carries. If all of that wasn’t impressive enough, Matthews had nine tackles and a pick on defense.
Aidan Radford put on a show of his own, as well.
The junior wideout was Matthews’ target of choice with eight catches for 174 yards and five touchdowns.
POCATELLO 20, TWIN FALLS 7
A week after having their game canceled at the last minute, the Thunder (2-0) returned to grind out a win in a marquee matchup.
No. 3 Pocatello jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead after scoring on its first two offensive series of the game. Both of them were long touchdown passes from Dre Contreras to Boise State commit Julian Bowie. He finished the game with two catches for 140 yards.
Contreras threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. Ryken Echohawk piled up 77 yards on 16 carries, while Ty Wilkinson had 85 receiving yards for the Thunder.
HILLCREST 41, BLACKFOOT 7
The Broncos are 0-3 to begin a season for the first time in a decade.
Their lone touchdown of the game came with the Knights’ (3-0) backups in and with a running clock. It was a touchdown pass from Jace Cooper to Jayden Rodriguez.
SNAKE RIVER 48, FILER 26
The Panthers (2-2) got themselves back to .500 with now back-to-back wins.
WEST SIDE 38, MARSH VALLEY 7
The Eagles are 0-3 to begin a season for the second straight year.
They managed just five first downs and 200 yards of total offense on the night. Their lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter down 38-0 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Bowman to Christian Bastian.
ABERDEEN 22, SOUTH FREMONT 15
Eston Beck had not one, but two interceptions as the Tigers (2-1) bounced back by completely shutting out the Cougars in the second half.
Lupe Ortiz and Luke Shackelford connected for a touchdown in the win for Aberdeen, which led 16-15 at the break.
AMERICAN FALLS 32, FILER 7
Zak Grigg recorded two touchdowns on the ground for the Beavers (2-2), who won consecutive games for the first time in two years.
Austin Adair scored on both offense and defense. He hauled in a touchdown pass in the second quarter before having a pick-6 in the third.
