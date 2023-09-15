The 66th edition of the Black and Blue Bowl should, at the very least, go down as an all-time great in arguably the state’s biggest rivalry. And one that once again went in favor for the team on the north side. Highland edged out Pocatello 24-17 for its 13th consecutive win in the longstanding series Friday night at Lookout Field.
But the Rams had to survive a late rally that included a blocked field goal, a touchdown being called back and not one, but two pass interference calls all within the last 90 seconds of the game.
The second-ranked Rams (4-0) appeared like they were going to avoid all of those late dramatics. Up 24-17 with just under two minutes remaining, senior running back Jackson Riddle broke free for a 22-yard touchdown run that would have likely put the game on ice. But the play was called back on a holding call. So it placed the ball back at the Thunder 28-yard line.
However, rather than attempting a pooch punt or going for it, Highland elected to try a 45-yard field goal to seal it. But Zerek Younis, who connected on a 28-yard field goal for the first points of the night in the first quarter, had this kick blocked and returned back to the Highland 44-yard line.
And No. 3 Pocatello (2-1) began its march down the field.
Senior quarterback Dreyson Contreras hit senior wideout Julian Bowie for a first down at the 23 on a third and long. Contreras then somehow avoided a sure-fire sack by getting rid of the ball at the last second on a shovel pass to senior halfback Ryken EchoHawk, who took it down to the 10 for a first-and-goal with just 15 seconds left.
Contreras went to Bowie again on the fade. But the Boise State basketball commit had it just go in and out of his hands with seven ticks to go. Highland’s Brennen Carlson was called for a pass interference on senior tight end Ty Wilkinson five seconds later.
The Thunder seemed just an extra point away from sending the game to overtime or going for the win on the 2-point conversion, when Contreras found Hunter May across the middle for a touchdown. But officials quickly waved it off as the Rams had just gotten a timeout called a mere seconds before the snap.
So Contreras once again went to Wilkinson, who drew another pass interference call on Carlson to give Pocatello one last gasp at ending the long drought to its bitter rivals.
Contreras took the final snap, rolled out to his left and spotted a wide-open receiver. But the receiver had the ball bounce right off of his hands and onto the turf. The game was over and the Rams stormed the field in celebration.
Highland had jumped out to a 17-0 lead on a 58-yard pick-6 by Younis and a touchdown run by senior halfback Tyson Beckles in the second quarter. The Rams then made it 24-7 on a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Drew Hymas to Riddle in the third quarter before Pocatello mounted its epic comeback.
Highland now leads 52-14 in the all-time series that had a team win by single digits for the second straight year. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2011. The Rams will host reigning state runner-up Meridian (2-2) next week.
Pocatello has a showdown with Hillcrest (4-0), which knocked off defending state champion Skyline, next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.