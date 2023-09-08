Highland’s home opener couldn’t have gone any better.
Playing on brand new turf, the second-ranked Rams walloped cross-town rivals Century 58-3 Friday night at Highland High School Stadium.
Highland (3-0) scored on its first play of the game. It actually needed just four total plays to put up 28 points. The Rams then never looked back.
Senior Ram quarterback Drew Hymas threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jackson Riddle had 70 yards receiving and a score, while Tyson Beckles ran for 59 yards and a TD in the win.
ROCKLAND 48, HAGERMAN 12
It had been a tough few weeks for the Bulldogs.
They were blown out in their first game of the season and then followed that up by letting a 30-point lead slip away a week ago. But they put all of that behind them to win their first game in style.
“We are super excited,” Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. “We feel like we are hitting our stride with some new kids. Our defense is stepping up in a big way. They really played well today. We want to keep it rolling.”
Rockland (1-2) blew the game wide open in the second quarter after leading just 14-6 at the end of one. The Bulldogs scored 34 unanswered points.
Teague Matthews accounted for all of them. The senior quarterback went 14-of-20 for 272 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for 123 yards on just eight carries. If all of that wasn’t impressive enough, Matthews had nine tackles and a pick on defense.
Aidan Radford put on a show of his own, as well.
The junior wideout was Matthews’ target of choice with eight catches for 174 yards and five touchdowns.
POCATELLO 20, TWIN FALLS 7
Pocatello was just ready to get back on a football field after having its game unexpectedly canceled a week ago.
The Thunder shook off the rust in a win over Twin Falls in a marquee matchup.
“We definitely played far from perfect. I think it hurt us a little bit not having a game last week to work some of the kinks out,” Pocatello coach Dave Spillett said. “So it was nice to be able to do that against a really good football team on their own field and come away with the win still.”
Pocatello (2-0) jumped out to an early 13-0 lead after scoring on its first two possessions of the game. They were both bombs from quarterback Dreyson Contreras to Julian Bowie.
Bowie is a Boise State commit for basketball who returned to the gridiron this season after a year away. He finished with two catches for 140 yards and the two scores.
“He’s so explosive,” Spillett said. ‘He’s tough to defend. They decided to try to go one-on-one and we’re gonna take that match up any chance we get.”
The Bruins (2-1) got back into the game by locking up on defense for the rest of the first half before running back Wyatt Solosabal put them on the board at 13-7 in the third quarter. But that’s as close as they got.
Contreras, who finished with 294 yards through the air, went deep again. This time he connected with Hunter May for the 69-yard strike in the fourth quarter to officially put the game away.
Ryken EchoHawk ran for 77 yards on 16 carries, while Ty Wilkinson added two catches for 85 yards in the win for the Thunder.
HILLCREST 41, BLACKFOOT 7
The Broncos are 0-3 to begin a season for the first time in a decade.
Their lone touchdown of the game came with the Knights’ (3-0) backups in and a running clock. It was a touchdown pass from Jace Cooper to Jayden Rodriguez.
SNAKE RIVER 48, FILER 26
Peyton Williams combined for 194 yards of total offense, including 44 and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, to get the Panthers (2-2) back to. 500.
Johnny Jones also reached the century mark with 100 yards exactly, including 86 yards rushing and a touchdown on just seven carries.
WEST SIDE 38, MARSH VALLEY 7
The Eagles are 0-3 to begin a season for the second straight year.
They managed just five first downs and 200 yards of total offense on the night. Their lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter down 38-0 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Bowman to Christian Bastian.
ABERDEEN 22, SOUTH FREMONT 15
Eston Beck notched two interceptions, including one with a minute left to seal a bounce-back win for the Tigers (2-1), who completely shut the Cougars out in the second half.
Lupe Ortiz accounted for a pair of touchdowns. He ran one in from 16 yards to open the game's scoring before connecting with Luke Shackelford on a touchdown pass.
Aberdeen led 16-15 at the break.
"We feel good about the win," Aberdeen coach Braden Driscoll said. "We actually feel we made progress last week offensively, but had some special teams mistakes and untimely defensive lapses. We cleaned things up defensively this week, but still have a lot of work to do to put a full four quarters together."
AMERICAN FALLS 32, FILER 7
The Beavers (2-2) gave up a 75-yard touchdown to start the game. But it didn't phase them. They rattled off 32 unanswered points, including 20 in the second half to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly two years.
Zak Grigg recorded two touchdowns on the ground. Brock Bailey also had a rushing touchdown on the night.
Austin Adair scored on both offense and defense. He hauled in a touchdown pass in the second quarter before having a pick-6 in the third.
"We finally put a game together with minimal mistakes," American Falls coach Tim Hoppe said. "Defense played lights out again and only gave up one big play. Offensive line took over in the second half and controlled the line of scrimmage. It is kind of a bummer that we weren't able to finish the first two games, but sometimes you have to lose to learn somethings about yourselves and we definitely did that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.