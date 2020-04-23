BOISE — Cory Meyer thought his college baseball career was over.
But circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic turned Meyer's plight into a new opportunity.
The Highland High alumnus and Boise State senior catcher will return to the field next season. He was granted an extra year of eligibility since the pandemic prematurely ended his season.
“It was a no-brainer decision for me,” said Meyer, who hit .381 in 21 at-bats last season and had already planned to return to BSU next year for graduate school. “I’ve been here three years, I was part of the Dirty Dozen (the first 12 players to join BSU's revived baseball program), and from a personal standpoint, I’ve developed and grown a lot and I love what this university has to offer. I was already preparing for Plan B with grad school, but now I get to put on a uniform again and play the game I love. I couldn’t be more grateful.”
But it wasn't just the pandemic-shortened season that had Meyer thinking his time as a collegiate athlete was over.
He injured his shoulder diving back to first base during a game, and his chances of returning to the field were slim.
“I felt something snap and it didn’t feel good,” Meyer told the Idaho Press. “It was like my whole college career flashed before my eyes right there diving back to first base and coming off the field."
Fortunately for Meyer, the NCAA granted another year of eligibility to all student-athletes who participate in spring sports and were affected by the pandemic. Meyer and teammate Michael Hicks had expiring eligibility, but now will return for Boise State next season.
“Cory and Mike are two important pieces in building this program, and we couldn’t be more thrilled," Broncos coach Gary Van Tol said. "The team is fired up.”
Boise State is the final stop in Meyer's winding college baseball career that started at Spokane Falls Community College in 2016. He had a successful freshman season there and then transferred to Washington State, where he started 35 games as a sophomore, but missed nearly his whole junior season with an injury. He then transferred to Boise State and redshirted 2019 in preparation for 2020 -- BSU's first baseball season since 1980.
The Broncos were 9-5 before the season was canceled.
“I’m doing pretty good now," Meyer said. "It’s hard for me to talk about it that way because, obviously, the bigger picture is there’s a lot of bad stuff going on around the world. But for me personally, it worked out. Selfishly, I get the opportunity to come back and play again, but it’s unfortunate what’s going on. I’m just grateful something worked out in my favor and I get to play baseball again.”