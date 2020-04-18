One of Southeast Idaho’s most decorated athletes is heading to a new home.
Elijah Armstrong, who ran cross country and track for Pocatello High School and Boise State, is transferring to BYU. The BYU track and field and cross country Twitter account announced Armstrong’s signing on Thursday.
He has one season of eligibility left in cross country and two remaining seasons of eligibility in indoor and outdoor track, according to The Stride Report.
Armstrong was one of Idaho’s top runners in high school, winning 13 individual state championships in track and cross country. He’s the only prep athlete, male or female, to win four Idaho cross country state titles, according to the Idaho High School Activities Association’s online record archive that dates back to 1965. He was also given the Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year award three times in cross country and once in track, and owns all-classification state track meet records in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races.
At Boise State, Armstrong won Mountain West Conference outdoor track championships in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters, and was crowned the conference’s cross country freshman of the year in 2015.
At BYU, Armstrong will help the men’s cross country team attempt to defend its 2019 Division I national title.