Former Century High standout Leo Behrend was named an NAIA Division II men's basketball third-team All-American, announced Thursday.
Behrend, a redshirt senior at Ave Maria University in Ave Maria, Florida, led his team with 22.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in NAIA DII in scoring and tying for 23rd in rebounding.
The 6-foot-4 guard also ranked 10th with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game and tied for 14th with 12 double-doubles.
Behrend is the first men's basketball player in Ave Maria history to collect All-America honors in consecutive seasons. He was honorable mention All-America following the 2018-19 season. He's also the first player in program history to earn an All-America honor higher than honorable mention with this year's third-team award.
Behrend tied Ave Maria's single-game scoring record with 41 points on Jan. 30 against Florida Memorial University and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds Feb. 28 against Southeastern. He broke his own single-season school record with 634 points, and set new single-season program records for scoring average and double-doubles.
Behrend leaves Ave Maria with the highest career scoring average (21.3 ppg) among players who logged at least 50 games, and is also the program's career leader in double-doubles with 19. His 1,255 career points rank fourth in program history, despite only playing two seasons.
Behrend averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game at Century his senior year, when he teamed with Malek Harwell to guide the Diamondbacks to the consolation championship at the 4A state tournament.
College of Idaho senior and Boise native Talon Pinckney earned first-team All-America honors.