College of Idaho men's basketball coach Colby Blaine was honored Friday as the NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coach of the Year, announced by the national office.
Blaine led the Yotes to a record-setting season. They became the first Cascade Conference team to complete an unbeaten conference schedule, posting a 20-0 record and claiming their third-straight CCC tournament title. His squad closed the year with a 31-3 record – equaling the mark set by the 1996 C of I team that won the NAIA title – and the 2020 Yotes ended the season on a school-record 25-game winning streak, including a 67-49 win over Northwestern College at the NAIA national tournament. His team led the NAIA in defensive field-goal percentage (.392) – the best mark by a C of I team since 1963.
The Yotes also ended the season as the unanimous No. 1 team in the NAIA Division II coaches poll and were the No. 1 seed in the Naismith bracket at the national tournament.