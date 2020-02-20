For just the third time in program history, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team ascended to the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Division II top-25 poll. The most recent poll was released Wednesday.
The Yotes received 11 of the 12 first-place votes, claiming 311 voter points from the 12 conference raters and climbing one spot to No. 1. Morningside (Iowa) dropped one spot to No. 2 after a loss to Dakota Wesleyan.
C of I (25-3, 18-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference) last reached the No. 1 spot in the poll last December and held the spot for one polling period. The Yotes have been ranked in the top 10 for 17 consecutive weeks and have been in the top 25 for 26-straight polling periods.
The Yotes have won 19 games in a row and close out the regular season this weekend with road games at Northwest Christian and Corban, before returning home on Wednesday to host a Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinal matchup.
The squad features multiple players from eastern Idaho, including Derek Wadsworth (Preston), Braydon West (Highland) and Paul Wilson (Idaho Falls).