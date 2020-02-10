Colby Pearson made an immediate impact Sunday in his XFL debut.
The Blackfoot High alumnus and former BYU wide receiver caught two passes for 44 yards and one touchdown in the New York Guardians' 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers.
Colby Pearson for 6! The @XFLGuardians bump the lead to 14-0. pic.twitter.com/LoLfkuG3QO— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020
Pearson's 12-yard TD catch gave New York a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was his first reception of the game. He hauled in a 32-yard pass near the end of the second quarter and was targeted three other times in the game.
Pearson and the Guardians play again Saturday at the DC Defenders.