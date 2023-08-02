The first day of fall college football practice is like Christmas Day to fans of the sport… or Super Bowl Sunday for NFL fans… or Opening Day of the baseball season… or the opening rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament.
It’s a big deal, excitement and optimism are in the air.
Tuesday afternoon ISU’s Holt Arena was a beehive of activity. Bengal football players were reporting left and right, getting settled in and made aware of the upcoming schedule.
Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. the players and staff hit the field for the first official practice leading up to opening night, Sept. 2 at San Diego State.
Unlike the recent past when practices were closed and cloaked in secrecy, Bengal fans are being welcomed and encouraged to show up and see the new look with new head coach Cody Hawkins.
“Cody actually wants fans around and he wants as much media as possible covering the team,” said ISU Sports Information Director Jon Match. “When was the last time you saw a coach tell TV folks, ‘Go on the field if you want, just make sure you stay out of the way!”
As crazy as a day it was on Tuesday Hawkins took a few minutes just to talk in general terms about himself and what Bengal football fans will see this season.
Very surprisingly he said he never grew up with the idea that someday he’d actually want to be a head football coach.
“I was happy as an offensive coordinator,” Hawkins said about his previous role at Cal-Davis. “I’d go in and do my job, get the work done but this opportunity came along and Pauline (Thiros) was a big part of that.”
According to Match, Dan Hawkins, Cody’s father and the head coach at Cal-Davis, didn’t know a thing about ISU’s interest until, “He got a call one day from Pauline who told him, ‘We’re going to steal your son.”
Cody Hawkins was asked what the biggest difference is between being an assistant coach and a head coach and he had a quick answer: “The difference is 90 percent of the time I’m dealing with non-football things. Academics, talking and working with alumni, the media and recruiting, especially recruiting my own players what with the transfer rules.”
When it comes to recruiting, fans remember that this past spring ISU had so few players available that they didn’t even have a spring game or a spring scrimmage. It never happened. Fans who go out to practice this week will be shocked at how things changed in a little over three months.
The Bengals figure to have a full complement of roughly 110 bodies out practicing. With late additions and subtractions an official fall camp roster won’t be available until later this week according to Match.
As far as expectations for this year, while fans and certainly the staff and players want to see wins what is even more important is establishing a system and showing real progress on the field, being competitive in one of the toughest FCS conferences in the nation.
At the close of last year six Big Sky teams were ranked in the Top 25 and that doesn’t figure to change much this year with the pre-season polls giving the nod to Montana State as the favorite of both the coaches and the media.
Idaho State was ranked last in both polls.
Hawkins who was a record-setting quarterback at Colorado is a wide open offensive minded coach and to win in the Big Sky you better be able to score points… lots of them.
What specific type of offense he has will come out in practice but most think it will be more of a one-back, spread with pro tendencies and very little use of a normal tight end.
That makes the quarterback position crucial. The Bengals have a number of guys in camp with Hunter Hays the most experienced one. But he’s not a lock for the position.
And on defense ISU has gone to a 3-3-5 alignment used by a few schools, the University of Iowa comes to mind and that may prove to be important since the Big Sky is known for passing save for a few schools (Montana, Weber State) that play things close to the vest relying on power running, strong defense and forcing turnovers to win games.
ISU will normally have five guys across the field in the secondary usually having one more defensive back than opponents have receivers.
It will be an interesting mix.
When you’ve won only four games in the previous three years and are on your third head coach in three seasons all you can do is go up… at least that’s what Hawkins and his team will be trying to do starting Wednesday.
BENGALS FALL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:
08/03 Practice 3:30 p.m.
08/04 Practice 9:45 a.m.
08/05 Practice 10:45 a.m.
08/07 Practice 3:30 p.m.
08/08 Practice 9:45 a.m.
08/09 Practice 10:45 a.m.
08/10 Practice 9:45 a.m.
08/11 Practice 9:45 a.m.
08/12 Practice 7:30 p.m.
08/14 Practice 3:30 p.m.
08/15 Practice 9:45 a.m.
08/16 Practice 10:45 a.m.
08/17 Practice 9:45 a.m.
08/18 Practice 9:45 a.m.
08/19 Practice 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.