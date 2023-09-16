Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.
Pauline Thiros had her work cut out for her upon being named the new athletic director of Idaho State University in March 2019 just from an infrastructure standpoint alone.
The facilities at ISU, mainly Holt Arena, hadn’t been upgraded in years.
But just four and a half years later, the school is finishing up a $17 million renovation to Holt with other projects in development and plans for the future.
“It makes me really excited,” Thiros said. “Five years ago, nobody thought that we could renovate Davis Field. Nobody thought that we could do a major renovation on Holt Arena, let alone a $17 million dollar renovation. We didn’t have fueling stations. We didn’t have film rooms. We didn’t have adequate nutrition. We couldn’t have dreamt of funding cost of attendance.”
Now, Idaho State has and is doing all of that. Most of which will be on full display for the football team’s home opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 16.
The $17 million makeover to Holt Arena primarily featured:
All new seats, including premium spaces with 12 different loges with either four or eight seats that come with full service food and beverage.
A president’s deck that can double as another premium entertainment space.
“We had a very makeshift president’s box before the renovation,” Thiros said.
New turf.
An upgraded press box that will be named after former longtime sports information director Glenn Alford.
Two new elevators and revamped ramps on both the north and south sides of the arena now provide ADA access all the way up to the president's deck.
A new white lining on the ceiling to cover up insulation turned brown from years of rodeo and exhaust.
Translucent panels on the north side above the Idaho Central Credit Union President’s Deck. The panels add a great visual effect, and allow some much needed natural light into the building. They are possible on the north side only, as the structure was enhanced significantly to bear the weight of the premium seating.
Appropriate reinforcement required in the event of an earthquake.
A new exterior on the roof.
“We have over the years had occasions where it rained in Holt Arena,” Thiros said. “Those days are definitely over.”
For the past several years, many Idaho State football fans have wrestled with a type of chicken-and-the-egg scenario: Maybe Idaho State football has struggled to find success because fans aren't attending games, or rather, maybe fans aren't filling Holt Arena because the football teams in recent years haven't been very good.
But there is no chicken and the egg, Thiros says.
"There is one goal," she said. "The goal is to perform at our very best and restore our school to the top of the league in all of our sports. The only thing that matters is the experience our students athletes have. If we make those two things a top priority, then we are going to win and the public is going to come."
She continued, "It is no surprise in sports that when you win, you get love and support and when you're not winning, you get less of it. We have to make these investments into our programs and build championship mentalities. Our focus is building up our student athletes and our programs to a level where you can't help but support Idaho State because they're going to be winners."
While the investments to Holt Arena are a fantastic beginning, Thiros said they’re not stopping there.
A team room, which was not a part of the original project, should be completed by the home opener. Located in the southwest corner of the stadium, it will include a fueling station, comfortable furniture and a pair of big screen televisions. It will be used to entertain recruits, will serve as a meeting room, a place for student athletes to unwind and can be turned to accommodate boosters and corporate partners on game day.
“Ninety percent of the time it will be student athlete space,” Thiros said. “On game day, however, we will be selling it to groups. It will be an excellent space for corporate partners and groups to host guests in full service fashion. It’s bigger than any suite you normally see in a stadium.”
Construction is currently underway for both a fueling station and a student athlete academic success center.
The fueling station, which will be adjacent to the Jared Allen Strength and Conditioning Center, will deliver whole foods, protein and ISU’s Black Label supplement program to student athletes. The $100,000 project should be completed by the end of the semester, according to Thiros.
“We want to provide every student athlete with the proper nutrition so they can see gains," Thiros said. "Our Black Label partnership, support from Portneuf Health Trust, the Hays Family Endowment known as “Donna’s Fuel Fund”, contributions from Dairy West and other generous gifts make it possible for us to do that.”
The student athlete academic success center will be located in the basement floor of Turner Hall. The $150,000 project, funded by a large charitable contribution from an anonymous donor, as well as a $50,000 gift from Bill Spaulding, will include offices for the four academic advisors, a study hall and a computer lab. It’s set to open in approximately two months.
“Many of the students live in Turner Hall. The dining hall is located there. It’s right between Reed Gym and Holt Arena where most of our student athletes practice. So it’s centrally located,” Thiros said. “Students can now get advising right next to where they study, so this facility will make their lives and habits better.”
While not currently in development, future plans include revamping the home locker room, expanding the equipment room, and continuing to improve meeting and film room spaces. Long term, adding seating to the end zones and constructing an adjoining basketball arena on the north side have been designed as part of a master plan. The basketball teams currently play at nearby Reed Gymnasium that only seats a little more than 3,200 people.
“We have yet to conceptualize and design the locker room, but that is another key project we just need to make happen. We are committed to the things that make our student athletes feel valued and supported," Thiros said. "A great space for them, one that celebrates them and provides for their needs, that is important to me. We estimate a cost of about $750K to really make our locker room in Holt Arena sing, and we’re going to go out and find it. A bit of a dream vision right now. But that’s what Holt Arena was just a couple years ago, so we are going to get there.”
Another dream for Thiros is a sports performance center.
It would sit right next door to Holt Arena and be a one-stop shop for everything from nutrition, mental health, strength and conditioning, athletic training, film and technology, office suites, meeting space and hydrotherapy.
“I don’t have a solid number in terms of what it will cost yet,” Thiros said. “It will be $10 to $20 million, and we will do it right.”
Thiros doesn’t have a timeline, but did say her next round of fundraising efforts will focus on making it a reality in the near future.
“It’s extremely important,” Thiros said. “We see performance facilities popping up in the best programs all over the country. And certainly, we want to emulate the best. It is really one of those things that makes student athletes know that they are valued. And it speaks to the way that we are willing to take care of them outside of just their athletic performance.”
Thiros said they just raised nearly $750,000 during their annual Prepare to Roar Campaign. The online grassroots campaign had donations from $25 to $100,000. The campaign generates gifts to 11 different sports clubs and the Champions Fund, which Thiros can choose where to invest across the department.
Other fundraising efforts will include establishing new and continuing partnerships with people and companies who might be compelled to invest like Idaho Central Credit Union has done. ICCU funded most of Holt’s recent restoration through a large charitable gift.
“We’ve made relationships in our community and across our alumni really important, a priority,” Thiros said. “If you are willing to sit down and articulate a strong vision, and if you go out and you talk about it enough, you encounter the organizations and people who share that vision and share your values and want to help. And that’s when things happen.”
