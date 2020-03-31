Ron Slavin has had to deal with plenty of unforeseen circumstances and situations in his 21 years as a sports agent. The challenges created from the COVID-19 pandemic are in a class of their own.
“Every year you think you’ve seen it all, heard it all and done it all, and then something new happens,” Slavin said. “It’s all about just trying to figure out how to deal with it and making sure all my guys are still working out and staying in shape.”
Slavin represents three possible first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, including two from Boise State in offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland and pass rusher Curtis Weaver.
The NFL plans to hold the draft April 23-25 as previously scheduled, but it won’t happen on location from Las Vegas as planned. It instead will be done in a studio and without the top prospects on site.
Due to travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, players won’t be able to hold private workouts for teams or visit their facilities in advance of the draft like a normal year. And that figures to be a negative for both Cleveland and Weaver, who would have likely seen their draft stock benefit had they been able to participate in the typical pre-draft process.
“I think it hurts both Ezra and Curtis because the top-30 visits and when teams come to Boise and meet with them one-on-one and take them to dinner, when the coaches are involved and the coaches fall in love with a player, that helps push them up the board a little bit,” Slavin said. “And that part of the process is not happening because of no travel and no pro days and no visits or workouts.
“Ezra and Curtis both had a ton of stuff lined up and now they’ve missed out on that. Dealing with Leighton (Vander Esch) two years ago, he had so many visits and people come visit him after he had the great combine workout and that’s when everybody fell in love with him. They got to spend time with him and watch film with him and that really helped him, and I think the same thing would have happened for both guys.”
Cleveland saw his stock skyrocket after an impressive workout at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. He had one of the best statistical workouts by a 300-pound-plus lineman in the 34-year history of the combine, which caused some draft experts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., to move him into the first round in mock drafts.
His momentum likely would have continued to build had he been able to work out privately for teams and take visits to their facilities to meet with coaches and front office personnel. Cleveland had an eye-popping 15 pre-draft visits scheduled before the NFL canceled visits and workouts as part of a nationwide effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It would have been a benefit I don’t have,” Cleveland said. “We only did five position drills at the combine and they were mostly change of direction and athleticism stuff, but didn’t have to do with strict offensive line stuff. Those individual workouts would have really given teams a chance to harp on stuff.
“It would have been a bonus for me, but everyone is dealing with the same process so it’s not like others are getting special treatment.”
Cleveland said he was “decently happy” with his performance at the combine, but said both his 30 reps on the bench press and the 4.46 seconds on the 20-yard shuttle weren’t as good as some of his numbers during training.
His time of 4.93 seconds in the 40-yard dash was the second-fastest among all offensive linemen at the combine, and his 7.26 seconds in the three-cone drill was the fastest. An article from CBS Sports following the combine said the numbers put up by the 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland were “flat-out mind-boggling.”
So that’s at least one positive Cleveland can take into the draft.
“The last impression he left was one of the best workouts an offensive lineman over 300 pounds has had in 34 years of the combine, so that makes them go back and watch film and see the things Ezra does athletically on the field,” Slavin said. “But I do think Ezra could have helped himself even more because when people get to meet him and see the type of guy he is, they would have liked him even more.”
Teams are still able to have video conference calls and phone calls with prospects, but it’s not close to the same as a visit to a team’s facility or a dinner and private workout with coaches.
Weaver similarly had a solid performance at the combine and had close to 10 pre-draft visits already planned. Like Cleveland, he elected to skip his senior season and enter the draft after a dominant 2019 season in which he ranked fifth in the FBS with 13 1/2 sacks and tied for ninth with 18.5 tackles for loss heading into the bowl season.
He was selected to nine different All-America lists, including first-team selections by The Sporting News, CBS Sports and Walter Camp. He was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, ESPN, The Athletic, USA Today, the AFCA and the FWAA.
“It would have been fun to travel to some cities I’ve never been to,” Weaver said. “I feel like the way it’s impacting us is they don’t get to see who we are in one-on-ones. These visits you can show yourself off, and the combine was short, 20-minute meetings. The visits and workouts you could have shown yourself more.
“It would have been a plus on my side, but I feel comfortable with everything. Of course you could always do more and I was planning to do more stuff at pro day. I’m confident in everything I’ve put out there.”
Boise State also had to cancel Pro Day, which was scheduled for Thursday. And while that hurts Cleveland and Weaver, it likely has a bigger impact on wide receiver John Hightower and offensive lineman John Molchon — who are both hoping to be mid-round draft picks — as well as others from Boise State just hoping to sneak into the seventh round or latch on as undrafted free agents.
“It sucks for those guys because they’ve been working out just as hard and as long as us and they might not have an opportunity to showcase their skills,” Cleveland said.
Hightower and Molchon at least both got invited to postseason all-star games and the combine to get in front of NFL scouts. But not being able to work out for teams at Pro Day or privately likely hurts of them as well.
“I felt very good about the combine and happy with what I showed, but the private workouts and working with the coaches on an individual level would have been amazing,” Molchon said. “I would have loved that experience and maybe could have changed some viewpoints that teams have on me. They were going to be a big thing for improving my draft stock.”
Molchon said he was optimistic his game tape and combine performance were enough to put him in a good position heading into the draft.
“I feel great,” Molchon said. “I was happy I got to perform and showcase my athleticism. The private workouts would have been nice, but I’m still working and training and confident things will work out.”
Continue to train and wait. That’s all the former Broncos can do at this point.